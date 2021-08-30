 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Worst. Petting. Zoo. EVER   (nypost.com) divider line
53
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you put a venomous snake on a child? Oh right, Russia.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Why would you put a venomous snake on a child? Oh right, Russia.


I'm assuming they decided to forego the boa after that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anyone gonna eat this? No? Okay, I'll just help myself..."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Pic on the left says "Fu*k it, I guess the day was headed towards something like this as soon as I got out of bed."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be a strip club a ways outside of town called "the Petting Zoo".

No, I never went, so I couldn't say.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, you will not be so lucky
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.


It's definitely not a rufous


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The line for box jellies was insanely long.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a dark day indeed for the Steve Irwin Memorial Petting Zoo.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? Just why?

/cool. yes!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put some vodka on it

She'll be fine.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poisonous snake petting zoo?
was the "set your own bear trap" exhibit closed?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the petting zoo. Over there we have the bunnies, and over there are the lambs, and by the barn we keep the venomous reptiles. Enjoy!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.

It's definitely not a rufous


[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x223]


Yeah, the whole getstalt is lampropeltis.  Shape, movement, color, and even russian bots wouldn't have one at a petting zoo.  Likely harder to get feeding.  It is one of those high white captive bred kingsnake types.  Not classically defined as venomous, although the scienticians keep finding protiens in the saliva of evertyhing.  So even garter snakes are now venomous.  But even if lampropeltis has "venom" now, that doesnt make it a rufus beaked snake.

So, this is fake news, and russia needs to be nuked back to the cambrian.
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She might have been breathing hard... everyone knows rough breath can make an asp irate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Marcos P: AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.

It's definitely not a rufous


[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x223]

Yeah, the whole getstalt is lampropeltis.  Shape, movement, color, and even russian bots wouldn't have one at a petting zoo.  Likely harder to get feeding.  It is one of those high white captive bred kingsnake types.  Not classically defined as venomous, although the scienticians keep finding protiens in the saliva of evertyhing.  So even garter snakes are now venomous.  But even if lampropeltis has "venom" now, that doesnt make it a rufus beaked snake.

So, this is fake news, and russia needs to be nuked back to the cambrian.


I one had a King snake bite me and then spray poop at me.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a tatty little zoo down the road that lets you take a picture with the boa constrictor. I decided I wanted one. The woman running the stand took so long setting up the shot that the snake got bored and started to wander off to find a more interesting way of passing the time. The photographer managed to snap a picture of me trying not to drop it.

Pretty clear that that miserable girl in the video doesn't really want to play with a snake right then, so why they handed her a venomous one is beyond me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mist
Soviet
Headline
Ever
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Used to be a strip club a ways outside of town called "the Petting Zoo".

No, I never went, so I couldn't say.


Perhaps it was a heavy petting zoo.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derp Du Jour: Mist
Soviet
Headline
Ever


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


derp
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: AmbassadorBooze: Marcos P: AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.

It's definitely not a rufous


[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x223]

Yeah, the whole getstalt is lampropeltis.  Shape, movement, color, and even russian bots wouldn't have one at a petting zoo.  Likely harder to get feeding.  It is one of those high white captive bred kingsnake types.  Not classically defined as venomous, although the scienticians keep finding protiens in the saliva of evertyhing.  So even garter snakes are now venomous.  But even if lampropeltis has "venom" now, that doesnt make it a rufus beaked snake.

So, this is fake news, and russia needs to be nuked back to the cambrian.

I one had a King snake bite me and then spray poop at me.


Kingsnake poop spray is bad.  But gartersnake poop spray is worse.  Especially the ones that are feeding on frogs or tadpoles primarily.  And don't even attempt to handle the ones that eat taco bell.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Russia, SNAKE PETS YOU!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a local festival here that started off helping gain money for area fire companies. Over the years it morphed into a glorified biker rally with a carnival and a reptile exhibit. All sorts of gators, snakes and turtles.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Used to be a strip club a ways outside of town called "the Petting Zoo".

No, I never went, so I couldn't say.


More like a heavy petting zoo.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a petting zoo next to the highway when i was a kid. it was toy plush animals hidden behind billboards and fences once you passed the free admission gate.no fee to enter. fees to leave by the only exit guarded by the drunk owner and his family.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is when they blame the little girl for getting bitten because she smelled like chicken.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Pic on the left says "Fu*k it, I guess the day was headed towards something like this as soon as I got out of bed."


Also the pic of the left:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dumbass creature.
Petting Zoo | Squidbillies | Adult Swim
Youtube s0P9aayVkjw
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
as the snake's venom is mild and the bite no stronger than the prick of a syringe.

Says the person who was not bit on the face by a goddamned snake.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Pic on the left says "Fu*k it, I guess the day was headed towards something like this as soon as I got out of bed."


Alexandra and the Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad OUCH F*CK!
 
efefvoC
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a recent misadventure at a local "petting zoo"
Video: An animal handler was rescued by a bystander Saturday after being attacked by an alligator at a petting zoo in West Valley City.

https://www.ksl.com/article/50224235/​v​ideo-utah-animal-handler-rescued-durin​g-alligator-attack

I'm starting to think maybe reptiles don't like being pet.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you put a venomous snake on a child? Oh right, Russia.


I thought it was Florida at first.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: needs to be nuked


I was worried for a moment, but all seems to be right with the world after all.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.


California Kingsnakes tend to have either black bands or black spots down its back.  Or at least that's the ones I've had.  Florida Kingsnakes tend to be majority brown, or a deep red with black bands.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is not clear why the snake - which zoo workers say had never before attacked anyone - decided to nip the child.

It's a snake. IT DOESN'T NEED A REASON.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A Recovering Juggalo: AmbassadorBooze: The snake in the video is a california kingsnake.

California Kingsnakes tend to have either black bands or black spots down its back.  Or at least that's the ones I've had.  Florida Kingsnakes tend to be majority brown, or a deep red with black bands.


Correct.  But the snake in the video is captive bred.  It more closely matches the high white CA kings as opposed to the FL kings.

Either way, it is NOT a Rufus beaked snake.  It is lampropeltis getula (and I don't know the current taxonomy.  I don't know if FL and CA are one species or separate now.)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The zoo staff said that the snake does not attack people at all."

doubt.jfif

Seriously, the "my <potentially dangerous animalnever <potentially dangerous animal activity for which animal is known and considered dangerous, except for your clearly-atypical specimen>" meme is fun and all, but, I'm cool if we let that one die.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You can't give her that!' she screamed. 'It's not safe!'
IT'S A SWORD SNAKE, said the Hogfather museum staff. THEY'RE NOT MEANT TO BE SAFE.
'She's a child!' shouted Crumley.
IT'S EDUCATIONAL.
'What if she cuts herself gets bitten?'
THAT WILL BE AN IMPORTANT LESSON."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "The zoo staff said that the snake does not attack people at all."

doubt.jfif

Seriously, the "my <potentially dangerous animal> never <potentially dangerous animal activity for which animal is known and considered dangerous, except for your clearly-atypical specimen>" meme is fun and all, but, I'm cool if we let that one die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be about that dumb white host who wanted to touch the hair on a female black guest. The one he said made her look like an alpaca.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1172255​7​/UK-TV-presenter-tells-black-guest-her​-hair-reminds-him-of-an-alpaca-at-leas​t-he-didnt-say-it-looked-like-a-bird?s​ticky_host_f=1#new

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread needs at least one more from Larson

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It is not clear why the snake - which zoo workers say had never before attacked anyone - decided to nip the child.

It's a snake. IT DOESN'T NEED A REASON.


Yes, but if they can blame it on the kid, or the handler, or the environment, or an errant breeze, or... well, anything else, really, they can push back on doing the obvious thing, which is to NOT PUT VENOMOUS SNAKES ON FARKING TODDLERS.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My pre-click guess was Truck Stop Glory Hole.
 
