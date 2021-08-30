 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Area man gets very upset over a black news reporter covering Hurricane Ida   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry, fat, and racist.

USA! USA! USA!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Forget it Shaquille...it's Mississippi Town."
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a more perfect world, Mr. Brewster would have knocked that fat fark out, put his truck in neutral and pushed it into the gulf.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JordanUhl: A Mississippi man just drove up to Shaquille Brewster's live shot and started screaming about covering the hurricane accurately https://t.co/kHG0omBVSJ


Shaq should have 'stood his ground' and shot the Nazi between the eyes.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And did they update? Was he okay?  Hope so.  Also, hope Fatty McRacist ends up in jail.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the reporter is just a shill for Big Hurricane
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Obviously the reporter is just a shill for Big Hurricane


Just a classic attempt at a hack a Shaq.

/s
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If Facebook were a person"

Kudos to the reporter's composure. Doughy ragehead, please go choke on Ivermectin.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

Are they telling both sides of the story?

Is Ida just a normal tourist doing normal touristy things in New Orleans?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides are bad!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so what the f*ck was this dude's problem? He was upset MSNBC might not be accurately covering the effects of the hurricane on Gulfport?

Dude. He's reporting on severe weather, not a Trump rally. Calm your tits.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that Shelby Stanga?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

Are they telling both sides of the story?

Is Ida just a normal tourist doing normal touristy things in New Orleans?


It was just a mild breeze! Everything is fine!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There's a lot of crazy out there"

Sherlock, his bowels pristine.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do we have an update yet because now I have to know what that was all about.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: Do we have an update yet because now I have to know what that was all about.


The only updates I've seen are that the reporter is fine.

No idea what set the angry dude off. Closest guess I have is the MSNBC logo and decades of Fox News spraying poison into his ears.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man does indeed have a large surface area.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll take "Why Northerners take such a dim view of Southern white folks" for $1000, Alex.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "There's a lot of crazy out there"

Sherlock, his bowels pristine.


I thought he could thank Watson for that.  You learn something new every day.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldRod: McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

[Fark user image image 741x391]


How could I have forgotten that?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

McCaesar: OldRod: McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

[Fark user image image 741x391]

How could I have forgotten that?


It was a bit of an overloaded four years.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We don't need reporters standing in the rain to tell us it's raining. We've seen rain before so feel free to go back inside.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know right! He should be black and blue by now.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Just a classic attempt at a hack a Shaq.


Knowing absolutely nothing about Mr. Brewster, I'd put money on his free throw percentage being higher.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The country has lost its goddamned mind!
The shiat people are doing out of desperation and fear right now...
I mean, this was just..  absolutely unprovoked. The kind of shiat you see in the lead up for a zombie flick, people acting like that.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weather is super cereal for certain citizens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mississippi, the blackest state in the union but also somehow the most Republican state in the union.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think this is a significant racial milestone, a white guy jumping up and down behind a black news reporter.

I feel good about this.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want to go back to vacation.
 
dracos31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Mississippi, the blackest state in the union but also somehow the most Republican state in the union.


They do their damnedest to make sure the black votes count for less.
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some of the replies are gold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?


Yes.  I've been observing since last year that conservatives want to see hurricanes minimized.  They want the risk poised reduced.  A major point last year was Hurricane Laura.  Jim Cantore said the storm surge was "unsurvivable."  This set a lot of people off.  They believe the risk was overstated because nobody actually died.  Nobody died because they left.  The storm surge was 17 feet.  If anyone had stayed, they would have died.

The takeaway is that conservatives wish to see risks like hurricanes and Covid minimized and things like illegal immigrants and BLM protestors amplified.  They want to minimize the risk of things and amplify the risks of people.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I presume they cut away right before the reporter punched the guy out.

/this happens in my version.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guy VEERED OFF THE ROAD, PARKED LIKE A COMPLETE ASS, AND RAN UP TO MAKE A SCENE.
What reasons, we may never properly know, because there can't possibly have been anything about that particular news anchor that would just cause some fat farking dipshiat redneck in a truck to lose his absolute shiat like that.

What a mystery.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would've been hilarious if his truck in the back ground was being stolen while he went to yell at a stranger.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: DoBeDoBeDo: Obviously the reporter is just a shill for Big Hurricane

Just a classic attempt at a hack a Shaq.

/s


2000s NBA became tedious because of that.  You had a bunch of goons at center who had no business being out there but for the purpose of putting a big body on Shaq and fouling him.  Some of those games were excruciating to watch.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
what part was racist?  I seem to be missing that.  All he was screaming was "cover it accurately" or some such nonsense.

Oh right white guy yelling at a black guy, got it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When you talk about the worst states in our country, we always joke because Florida screams at us how stupid their people can be.  But then you look at how Alabama gets in our faces with their bad scores in important categories and you think they could be worse than Florida.  And then you realize Mississippi can't even put on their own pants.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: McCaesar: OldRod: McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

[Fark user image image 741x391]

How could I have forgotten that?

It was a bit of an overloaded four years.


Every day was something stupid.
Usually multiple things stupid.
 
LL316
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?

Are they telling both sides of the story?

Is Ida just a normal tourist doing normal touristy things in New Orleans?


I'm sure it was done before, but Limbaugh politicized it before his better late than never passing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The country has lost its goddamned mind!
The shiat people are doing out of desperation and fear right now...
I mean, this was just..  absolutely unprovoked. The kind of shiat you see in the lead up for a zombie flick, people acting like that.


Same as it was 20 years ago.
Not different at all.
Bush followers then are Trump followers now.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The country has lost its goddamned mind!
The shiat people are doing out of desperation and fear right now...
I mean, this was just..  absolutely unprovoked. The kind of shiat you see in the lead up for a zombie flick, people acting like that.


Thanks to this asshole for normalizing that type of behavior..

biznology.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty brave of that guy to confront Shaquille, considering they all carry guns or knives.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Has hurricane coverage been politicized too?


Yes, according to their cult leader:

Donald Trump rages at cable news for covering Hurricane Ida 'all night long'

Former President Donald Trump was furious at cable news shows for spending Sunday evening reporting on Hurricane Ida as it made landfall in the United States.

Speaking to the Todd Starnes show, Trump whined that the networks should be covering the crisis in Afghanistan, which the networks have been covering non-stop for the past week.

"And the media, which is fake and crooked and corrupt, they're the worst people, they're the most corrupt people," Trump added. "The only thing I don't understand is why. They've got to hate our country. And they are in fact the enemy of the people. But the corrupt media shows the hurricane all night long."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't see or hear anything that made that racist. But this is fark and the reporter was black so I guess it is.

/farky away, idiots
 
JustLookin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was...was that an angry Frankie?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He just misses his Louisiana woman. They get together every time they can.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Guy VEERED OFF THE ROAD, PARKED LIKE A COMPLETE ASS, AND RAN UP TO MAKE A SCENE.
What reasons, we may never properly know, because there can't possibly have been anything about that particular news anchor that would just cause some fat farking dipshiat redneck in a truck to lose his absolute shiat like that.

What a mystery.


Not really. If one really wants to see venomous, toxic racism up close and personal, go visit Baton Rouge in the off-season. Wear a nice suit. Drive a nice car. If one has western European ancestry, nobody looks at you twice. If one's ancestry comes from anywhere else, expect multiple visitations from law enforcement.
 
