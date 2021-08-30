 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Brazen Brazilian bank robbers strap hostages to their car as human shields   (news.sky.com) divider line
24
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know much about robbing banks, but these guys are hard core.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know much about robbing banks, but these guys are hard core.


Well why dont you shut up about it then?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's allot of bank robbers!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to stop bad guys 101: Strategy and analysis from people who get winded tying their shoes
 
bronskrat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And now Brazil is added to my "No Fly To" list.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know much about robbing banks, but these guys are hard core.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like those hostages had a close shave
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With Bazzlians of reals in the trunk?
 
lurkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gleeman: That's allot of bank robbers!


Each cut will be minuscule, plus taxes, geez, hardly woth the effort...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thats a good trick but it seems to me it would take a while to strap people to your car after the robbery? Or did they arrive at the bank with civilians already strapped to the car?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gleeman: That's allot of bank robbers!


I funnied this, but it took me a second because TFA said there were 20 robbers and that did seem like a lot.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Possible unpopular opinion:

When it comes to travel, Brazil is on my no list.
 
starlost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Death of Brian Wells - Wikipedia
i don't know why but i will always remeber this. maybe because it was live on tv.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Really nothing you can do with that many brazen bank robbers.

And they were strapped on with brassieres.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Possible unpopular opinion:

When it comes to travel, Brazil is on my no list.


I know Brazilians who won't go to Brazil.
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know much about robbing banks, but these guys are hard core.


After pulling this off they are Real hard core.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come on Fark!

No "What a Brazen Brazilian might look like" pic?

I miss the good old days...
 
wiredroach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Give them the gas.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yikes. I lived in Araçatuba for several months back in 2002-03. There was no shortage of murders there back then but this is a whole new level.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a Brazen Brazilian might look like:

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd love to visit Brazil, they leave the tourists alone, right?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

