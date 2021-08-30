 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Massive fire engulfs plant that manufactures waterproofing products. Leading to the obvious question   (mlive.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, WJBK, Report, DeWitt Products Co., use of this site, Chemical substance  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 4:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most waterproofing is highly flammable

/ because it's oil based
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious questions like, "Why don't fires occur at plants that manufacture fireproofing products?"
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had a flood, on the other hand, would be hilarious.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plant that manufactures waterproofing.

..... So a rubber tree?

/I'll see myself out
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leading to the obvious question

Why does Bugs Bunny use Albuquerque as a navigation point when he always ends up in the wrong place?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obvious question

Is Sir Mix-a-Lot ok?

Sir Mix A Lot - Goretex
Youtube 76eBI2cQt20
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often in southeast. The amount of chemicals used/manufactured and toxic waste byproducts existing all over the place are... unnerving, to say the least.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I TYPED SOUTHWEST YOU STUPID DAMN PHONE
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obvious question meet obvious answer.

We Didn't Start the Fire w/ Lyrics
Youtube m50p-XScreM
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the obvious question "Why is subby so stupid?"?

Because it should be.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

151: I TYPED SOUTHWEST YOU STUPID DAMN PHONE


K.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think so Brain, but burlap chafes me so.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leading to the obvious question

It's "begging the question", subby

/pet peave
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"what will they use to put the fire out?"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Will someone fix the cable?"
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.