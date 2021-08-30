 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Guys, I don't think it's a clock. It's just a blinking light that makes us think it's a clock   (wral.com) divider line
scooterstrats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread,
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to discuss gun violence. We have to make sure the guns feelings weren't hurt and maybe give it a vacation somewhere nice.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Now is not the time to discuss gun violence. We have to make sure the guns feelings weren't hurt and maybe give it a vacation somewhere nice.


Maybe we could just re-package the issue and discuss education reform: specifically the importance of school-aged kids/young-adults not having access to firearms.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyome done an analysis on school shooting threads to see how many comments are the same?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Now is not the time to discuss gun violence.


I always want to ask the people who think gun control is a knee-jerk overreaction what they think of the Patriot Act.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is no actual information yet so I'm just going to speculate promiscuously.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Has anyome done an analysis on school shooting threads to see how many comments are the same?



Do we count typos as contributing to the uniqueness of a comment?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Has anyome done an analysis on school shooting threads to see how many comments are the same?


The comments will continue until gun control improves.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're hosting an exchange student from Europe this year, and her high school already had a lockdown because of suspicious activity nearby. Short of an actual shooting, I can't think of a more quintessential American teen experience.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't you wait till labor day to open fire at school?  Or were you waiting all year to have a shot at him?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 Clearly it's the mask mandates that are fueling this totally new threat to students.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Peter von Nostrand: Now is not the time to discuss gun violence.

I always want to ask the people who think gun control is a knee-jerk overreaction what they think of the Patriot Act.


Neither of them are knee-jerk reactions. Both are carefully calculated attempts at scaring the citizenry giving up their rights and privacy, out of fear.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any news on the race of the shooter so we can have that thread again?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this a private school?
No?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
f.hubspotusercontent00.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: ImpendingCynic: Peter von Nostrand: Now is not the time to discuss gun violence.

I always want to ask the people who think gun control is a knee-jerk overreaction what they think of the Patriot Act.

Neither of them are knee-jerk reactions. Both are carefully calculated attempts at scaring the citizenry giving up their rights and privacy, out of fear.


The pro-shooting nutjobs are always quick to these threads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was the gun wearing an N95 mask?
 
AverysDad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like schools are getting back to normal here in the US.
 
keldaria
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [f.hubspotusercontent00.net image 500x205]


GDI, will someone program the mass killing VCR please, these insane asshats believe it's blinking means they have to go on constant killing sprees.
 
