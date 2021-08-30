 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   The 'Best Places to Live' may not be the best places to live. This message not brought to you by the [insert your subject city] Chamber of Commerce, and [insert local advertising homebuilder client]   (chron.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the plus side they're pretty good places to die
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trust me no one wants to live anywhere in Texas. Run .
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Having parasites leave your city can be a good thing.
 
phedex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
COME ON DOWN TO CLEVELAND TOWN EVERYONE!
COME AND LOOK AT BOTH OF OUR BUILDINGS!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Having parasites leave your city can be a good thing.


Is the city taking Ivermectin?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Trust me no one wants to live anywhere in Texas. Run .


What paradise do you live in?
/yeah, if it's paradise you won't say
 
