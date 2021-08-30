 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cracks are widening in the international coalition supporting the ISS. Also in the Russian module   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to dump the deadbeat Russians from ISS. The next space station should only have nations that can afford to pay their share.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 23 years old. For being up in space that long, it's bound to start breaking apart.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to wonder if that "inadvertent" firing of thrusters had anything to do with Putin wanting to get out of the Space game (and the cooperation game) for now.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Phthtp. Big deal, so some cold air gets in. Just turn up the heater.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have to wonder if that "inadvertent" firing of thrusters had anything to do with Putin wanting to get out of the Space game (and the cooperation game) for now.


That much torque had to have some effect..the whole thing had to bend and whipsaw from that..
stuff like that and the mysterious "hole" that appeared in a Russian module..It's sort of typical..
It's a wonder that their parts have even lasted this long..
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That brown stain on the top looks like my underpants after taco Tuesday.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have to wonder if that "inadvertent" firing of thrusters had anything to do with Putin wanting to get out of the Space game (and the cooperation game) for now.


As jaded and cynical ad I have become in d age, never attribute to conspiracy that which can be far more adequately explained by incompetence. Your average Rus drinks more "voda" in a day than most of us drink in a year.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: That brown stain on the top looks like my underpants after taco Tuesday.


That's some serious TMI and hygiene issues right there.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dammit, spelt cheque is really farking up with the typo inserts today.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn junkie Cosmonauts. Does everything have to be about crack with those guys?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC, is the russian space agency run by the same crack team that keeps their shiatty aircraft carrier smoking like a tire fire?
 
Juc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well yeah, they keep trying to blow up randos in kabul.
nobody likes being blown up.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MadMonk: [Fark user image image FlexSqueal]


If it's stupid but it works, it isn't really stupid.

/but how well can it handle extreme temperature variance between sides, and cosmic rays?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Damn junkie Cosmonauts. Does everything have to be about crack with those guys?


SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's 23 years old. For being up in space that long, it's bound to start breaking apart.


I'm interested in seeing Russian 23 year old's crack.

Female only please.
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's 23 years old. For being up in space that long, it's bound to start breaking apart.


They bought their tickets
They knew what they were getting into
I say let them crash
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do they not have duct tape in Russia? Or is it ineffective because in Soviet Russia, everything fixes duct tape, instead of the other way around?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: That brown stain on the top looks like my underpants after taco Tuesday.


The blast profile suggests a twin jet.
There's something strange afoot at the circle K.
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Time for the next gen space stations!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Don't let Boeing near it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have to wonder if that "inadvertent" firing of thrusters had anything to do with Putin wanting to get out of the Space game (and the cooperation game) for now.

As jaded and cynical ad I have become in d age, never attribute to conspiracy that which can be far more adequately explained by incompetence. Your average Rus drinks more "voda" in a day than most of us drink in a year.


Yeah, true enough.  It just seems like a really weird thing to happen.  Thrusters were off, then suddenly they "accidentally" fired - it's like when people say their gun "just went off".  I have never seen a gun "just go off".  There's always some human f*cking around.

And with space, there's never just one process.  It's not like Yuri got f*cked up and leaned on the big, red "fire thruster" button.  It takes a series of conscious actions to make that happen.

And when I think who we're dealing with...
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Time for the next gen space stations!


[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Don't let Boeing near it.


Why? What things of value have we actually learned from these barely orbital platforms since Skylab? I'm serious, what? That's a lot of money we're spending on the "wow" factor for... what returns? Don't get me wrong, I love our space program and want to continue exploration, but what does the ISS get us that probes and satellites cannot? What did Mir give the Rus besides a ready-made weapons platform? This isn't the Hubble we're talking about here, it's just a low-G lab in microatmosphere for watching plants grow weird, making better ball bearings, and watching Astronauts' bodies atrophy.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine the feeling one gets when they first notice a crack forming in their space station.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Leak - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube TXFhL1xF_G8
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Damn junkie Cosmonauts. Does everything have to be about crack with those guys?


They also like to "go down" if you know what I mean
(a million miles below their feet)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I can't even imagine the feeling one gets when they first notice a crack forming in their space station.


I bet I could guess the first few words.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's what you get for putting in too many neuromods
(What do you see in the glass?)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have to wonder if that "inadvertent" firing of thrusters had anything to do with Putin wanting to get out of the Space game (and the cooperation game) for now.


I wondered the same.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: ltdanman44: Time for the next gen space stations!


[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Don't let Boeing near it.

Why? What things of value have we actually learned from these barely orbital platforms since Skylab? I'm serious, what? That's a lot of money we're spending on the "wow" factor for... what returns? Don't get me wrong, I love our space program and want to continue exploration, but what does the ISS get us that probes and satellites cannot? What did Mir give the Rus besides a ready-made weapons platform? This isn't the Hubble we're talking about here, it's just a low-G lab in microatmosphere for watching plants grow weird, making better ball bearings, and watching Astronauts' bodies atrophy.


You fool! Now we may never know if ants can be trained to sort tiny screws in space
Youtube Z-TlN4ub26U
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: ltdanman44: Time for the next gen space stations!


[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Don't let Boeing near it.

Why? What things of value have we actually learned from these barely orbital platforms since Skylab? I'm serious, what? That's a lot of money we're spending on the "wow" factor for... what returns? Don't get me wrong, I love our space program and want to continue exploration, but what does the ISS get us that probes and satellites cannot? What did Mir give the Rus besides a ready-made weapons platform? This isn't the Hubble we're talking about here, it's just a low-G lab in microatmosphere for watching plants grow weird, making better ball bearings, and watching Astronauts' bodies atrophy.


I'll take "what you need to know before leaving Earth's orbit for years at a time" for $500 Alex LaVar.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: ltdanman44: Time for the next gen space stations!


[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Don't let Boeing near it.

Why? What things of value have we actually learned from these barely orbital platforms since Skylab? I'm serious, what? That's a lot of money we're spending on the "wow" factor for... what returns? Don't get me wrong, I love our space program and want to continue exploration, but what does the ISS get us that probes and satellites cannot? What did Mir give the Rus besides a ready-made weapons platform? This isn't the Hubble we're talking about here, it's just a low-G lab in microatmosphere for watching plants grow weird, making better ball bearings, and watching Astronauts' bodies atrophy.


educate yourself  https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/NASA_spi​noff_technologies
 
