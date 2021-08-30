 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid in shambles. Tron, the MCP distraught   (king5.com) divider line
22
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I liked Tron Legacy. The film had problems, but was decent, and won my heart completely with this scene

TRON: Legacy Clip - Flynn's Arcade
Youtube yQsaPVfze4s


As someone who spent a lot of time in arcades when I was little, it gave me chills
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude every time I use the PayRange app to use my apartment building's washing machine, it defaults to the "light cycle" option and I immediately think of Daft Punk's score
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?


Hot peppers. Not tomatoes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I feel really bad for the doctors and nurses who are going to see some shiat over the next few weeks. With hospitals running on generators and ICUs full of people who farked around and found out with COVID, this could be a lot worse than what happened with Katrina. Even evacuating patients to surrounding states is going to be a challenge this time around.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?


No tomatoes, just lutefisk
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How are the hospitals fairing?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Four Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Officials said they were evacuating scores of patients to other cities."

Doesn't seem good but I feel like it could have been a lot worse. Hopefully there aren't huge diesel shortages.
 
aperson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a brand new one if these if any of our fark community in LA wants to buy it. Im in Daytona. Never had gas in it. Whatever it will cost me to replace. Offer void if I see a storm heading this way. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0N​8256/r​ef=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_fabc_4TJRBKWJNKW​7DA6DD7YX?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1
12000 watt duramax beast
I bought it a few years back when the storm knocked my power out for two weeks.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.


aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.


If only you had got the several days warning to GFYRN....
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which King5 employee submitted this? Jesus, get an outlet closer to the event.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dido - Hurricanes (Acoustic)
Youtube WLlcIa-9if4
 
IncessantHooting
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?


Cajun or Creole?
Are you ruining it with okra or file?  By all means add tomatoes.  But leave that garbage out of any good gumbo.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?


Just go eat your hot dish.
 
ktybear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have we heard any more from our Houma farker from the previous threads?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.


This may shock you, but not everyone had the money or means to leave.

https://apnews.com/article/hurricane-​i​da-stranded-3afc25cdcb7f5d8347d86f7cc6​9817e1
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.

aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.

If only you had got the several days warning to GFYRN....


Astrological Analysis and meaning of GFYRN
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
19:38 Monday....power said to be out indefinitely.....supplies holding strong....eating perishables first.....freezy pops are about to become cocktail mix.....that way we don't waste ice

More as more happens
 
Folsom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hate to thread jack here, but I'm from Minnesota and this is also a bit of an emergency - diced tomatoes in gumbo, or no?


The answer is "Can you lend me some money" not "Can you borrow me some money".
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: aperson: If only they'd gotten several days warning to GTFO.

This may shock you, but not everyone had the money or means to leave.


If you live in a hurricane zone without the money or means to leave when a major hurricane approaches you really need to rethink your life.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Bay Saint Louis (Old Town) Mississippi. Geezus that was touch and go. House actually vibrated and felt just like when a train is passing from the wind. Never lost power though. Mississippi Power has some serious mad skills.
/Respect on steroids
 
