(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Contractor fatally shot after argument over tile work pricing, as apparently the home owner could not accept the contractor's inability to say anything other than 'I am Grout'   (kiro7.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot, shooting and killing people inside the residence devalues the property.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somehow, not surprised it occurred in the boondocks of Pierce County.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Im trying hard to feel bad about shooting a contractor.

Its not working.
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't believe stuff like this. Dishonest contractors are the worst.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Premeditated mortar
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's really tough to find a good tile guy but damn dude...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what erect tile dysfunction leads to.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he shot the tile guy over his pricing, start digging up the garden. There must be two or three plumbers there.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It's really tough to find a good tile guy but damn dude...


Even tougher now thanks to that butthurt kidult.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean I know what's wrong with people but seriously what's wrong with people?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If he shot the tile guy over his pricing, start digging up the garden. There must be two or three plumbers there.


Forget the garden - anyone who turns their lawn into a gravel bed likely did so for a creepy-ass reason...
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The customer is" - gun-cocking noise - "always right!"

/not saying it's right but I understand
//about to start a kitchen reno
///Third slashie overpromises and underdelivers but has a 5-star Yelp rating
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If he shot the tile guy over his pricing, start digging up the garden. There must be two or three plumbers there.


It would explain why the roses were so lovely this year.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here's the thing.  I know a skeevy tile guy who's middle name is "change order" who I can't believe hasn't been knifed or knifed someone.  So. That is my little contribution.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jmr61: I mean I know what's wrong with people but seriously what's wrong with people?


do you know much extra work Chevron patterning is? it doesn't look *that* cool and wastes a lot of material.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've thought about shooting customers before. The time to negotiate the price is before I've done the work not when it is finished and I hand you the bill. I appreciate that you are offering "cash" but that still doesn't qualify for a 50% discount.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't condone it, but I understand

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Idiot shooter probably thought it was legal because it happened in his home.  The right is full of people who misinterpret the hell out of self defense and gun laws, but will lose their shiat if you mix up a magazine with a clip.  Hell, half the time they will correct you for the magazine and clip thing, when you were actually talking about a clip.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know what really gets expensive? Paying a contractor to fix the mess you made trying to do it yourself.

I'll DIY a lot of stuff, but I'm always happy to pay the plumber and electrician.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Idiot, shooting and killing people inside the residence devalues the property.


That property oughta belong to the contractor's family now.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Exluddite: If he shot the tile guy over his pricing, start digging up the garden. There must be two or three plumbers there.

Forget the garden - anyone who turns their lawn into a gravel bed likely did so for a creepy-ass reason...


I attended an estate sale recently and parked next to a semi expansive home that had f*cking big ass multi colored gray river rocks just piled up. Dump truck loads. Very bizzaro look.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never bring a gun to a caulk fight.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Max Wedge: You know what really gets expensive? Paying a contractor to fix the mess you made trying to do it yourself.

I'll DIY a lot of stuff, but I'm always happy to pay the plumber and electrician.


same.  if it is electricity, natural gas or water behind a wall i hire it out, mostly so if it goes bad they have to fix it and pay for the damages.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tuxq: I can't believe stuff like this. Dishonest contractors are the worst.


Dishonest, lunatic perfectionist customers are even worse. I could go on for hours about how the Lazy B screws its suppliers out of being paid for work.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The argument over using premixed or powdered thinset can ignite passion.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: I can't believe stuff like this. Dishonest contractors are the worst.


With nothing to go on you're taking the side of the murderer?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im trying hard to feel bad about shooting a contractor.

Its not working.


I know people scoff at the idea but I'm serious... If you need work done that you can't or don't want to do yourself, go to home depot and use their contractors.

They vet their contractors hard and they have a waiting list a mile long of people that want to be installers for them because they bring in so much business. If one of them gets scamy or is just bad, they'll get kicked out of the program and lose all that business. HD doesn't put up with any shiat from their contractors because they don't have to.

If you hire some dude off of craigslist that claims to know how to do tile, well...you're probably gonna get less than what you paid for.
 
hailstorm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spanaway...ok that makes a little more sense. Odd things happen there.
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Skip the tile, just get a surround

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbv23: Skip the tile, just get a surround

[i.imgur.com image 419x504]


looks shiatty in a kitchen.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: tuxq: I can't believe stuff like this. Dishonest contractors are the worst.

Dishonest, lunatic perfectionist customers are even worse. I could go on for hours about how the Lazy B screws its suppliers out of being paid for work.


I did a multihead ductless heatpump for a customer this summer. She had turned down the lineset cover at the time of the quote but before I started I asked her again if she wanted covers because the linsets would be visible and pretty ugly. Nope. Okay fine. I get to work and then when I'm done and packed up she complains about the linesets and doesn't want to pay. She had watched us work all day long and didn't say a word. It happens all the time that when it is time to pay suddenly nothing is right.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: tuxq: I can't believe stuff like this. Dishonest contractors are the worst.

With nothing to go on you're taking the side of the murderer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
