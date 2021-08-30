 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1963, the hotline was established between Washington and Moscow, which reduced the risk of war between superpowers and gave Brezhnev endless jollies by calling Nixon to ask if his refrigerator was running   (history.com) divider line
18
    More: Vintage, Lyndon B. Johnson, Cuban Missile Crisis, John F. Kennedy, Nikita Khrushchev, Cold War, Soviet Union, new hotline, nuclear test-ban treaty  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

wizardofads.orgView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]


Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I watched the original Fail Safe again, the other day. Nice and creepy. 8.5/10
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And for Nixon to drunk dial them.

/He actually was a known drunk dialer.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brezhnev is reading 1980 Olympic Games opening speech: "Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh"
 
El Borscht
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Come on down here. I'll cut Z's in each of your cheeks." --Richard Millhouse Nixon
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder 

Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?


Really, that is just rude.  His name is Paul Marcarelli and he van still be seen doing commercials for Sprint.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Hello.  Is your tape recorder skipping?"
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?


No mention of it on wikipedia and google searching doesn't bring up any accusations, let alone charges. https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Paul_Mar​carelli
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I wonder Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?

Really, that is just rude.  His name is Paul Marcarelli and he van still be seen doing commercials for Sprint.


Pretty sure he was hawking sandwiches as health food for a while.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 436x262]


"Our Premier is a man of the people, but he is also... a man, if you follow my meaning."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: PaceyWhitter: I wonder Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?

Really, that is just rude.  His name is Paul Marcarelli and he van still be seen doing commercials for Sprint.

Pretty sure he was hawking sandwiches as health food for a while.


That was Jared.  Jared Hamgroper.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drake Helps Biden Talk To China
Youtube aiKIAsl88Co



/Colbert had me cracking up with this one
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xanadian: Subtonic: PaceyWhitter: I wonder Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?

Really, that is just rude.  His name is Paul Marcarelli and he van still be seen doing commercials for Sprint.

Pretty sure he was hawking sandwiches as health food for a while.

That was Jared.  Jared Hamgroper.


No, I think it was Becky.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?

No mention of it on wikipedia and google searching doesn't bring up any accusations, let alone charges. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Paul_Marcarelli


I thought he got arrested for pot possession or something like that, but I may be thinking of someone else.

Wasn't there some mild controversy over whether Verizon fired him because he came out publicly as gay?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: darklingscribe: Subtonic: Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[wizardofads.org image 850x566]

Didn't that guy go to prison for being a kiddie diddler?

No mention of it on wikipedia and google searching doesn't bring up any accusations, let alone charges. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Paul_Marcarelli

I thought he got arrested for pot possession or something like that, but I may be thinking of someone else.

Wasn't there some mild controversy over whether Verizon fired him because he came out publicly as gay?


No arrests.  He is gay but has never said that Verizon fired him for it, just that he was worried that they would so he was afraid to go public until after his contract was done.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.