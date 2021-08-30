 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   Woman shot in Taunton. And you thought they smelled bad on the outside   (wcvb.com) divider line
22
    Scary, Police, Wound, Columbine High School massacre, driveway of a home, Home, SWAT, Ballistic trauma, Sunday night  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old boomers shooting each other in MA? Huh.

Ok. So. I'll play:

Han Solo - Then I'll See You in Hell
it is the best of all the Star Wars movies and one of the best dialogs.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna leave a mark
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The victim was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctor:We're sorry.  There nothing we can do.  She's clearly been shot with lead but we special in a salt.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Folks, if you're getting old, and there's a possibility of dementia or other mental decline, please get rid of any firearms you might have on hand.
 
happhazzard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Edmund Silveira was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds, officials said"

Someone didn't think through the suicide part of a murder-suicide plan.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The victim was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctor:We're sorry.  There nothing we can do.  She's clearly been shot with lead but we special in a salt.


Morton?  She's forked.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

catmandu: "Edmund Silveira was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds, officials said"

Someone didn't think through the suicide part of a murder-suicide plan.


Results were Luke warm.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: I don't get it


Women smell bad.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a pause there, subby. It's what makes the line work:

"I thought they smelled bad ... ... on the outsiiiide."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bondith: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The victim was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctor:We're sorry.  There nothing we can do.  She's clearly been shot with lead but we special in a salt.

Morton?  She's forked.


Yup. When it rains it pours.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The victim was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctor:We're sorry.  There nothing we can do.  She's clearly been shot with lead but we special in a salt.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.


It's really going to bake your noodle when you find out many are named after 3ven older cities in the middle east.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yo dog, I heard you like Tontines, so.....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.


Just to be the clear, you're asking why so many places in New England are named after places in England?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The victim was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctor:We're sorry.  There nothing we can do.  She's clearly been shot with lead but we special in a salt.


Specialize.  We specialize.

Yeesh.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.


It is forever a mystery how place names in New England were derived.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: I don't get it


You can crawl inside subby's mom to keep warm.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.


me too.

that's where my ex husband lives.

with his mum... ha!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.

me too.

that's where my ex husband lives.

with his mum... ha!


i feel i should clarify... I also thought this was about Toytown in the uk, I do not share the poster's puzzlement around English names in New England.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: happhazzard: I thought this was going to be about Taunton in Somerset. Why are so many towns and cities in Massachusetts and the surrounding states named after places in England? I don't understand it.

me too.

that's where my ex husband lives.

with his mum... ha!


Could be worse, could be living with your Mum
 
