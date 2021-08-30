 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1967, Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as Supreme Court justice by a Senate who agreed he was bad to the bone   (history.com) divider line
16
    More: Vintage, Supreme Court of the United States, Thurgood Marshall, Brown v. Board of Education, United States Constitution, Lyndon B. Johnson, Supreme Court justice, United States, President John F. Kennedy  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
B-b-b-b-bad!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drank one bourbon, one scotch, and one beer to celebrate. Look it up.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now there is a role model.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume a young McConnell was practicing a filibuster of the nomination in his dorm room mirror at the time.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had gotten a haircut and a real job.  Like his brother Bob.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: He drank one bourbon, one scotch, and one beer to celebrate. Look it up.


Yeah, but he drinks alone so...sad.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: kozlo: He drank one bourbon, one scotch, and one beer to celebrate. Look it up.

Yeah, but he drinks alone so...sad.


No he drank with his pal Johnnie Walker, and his buddies blackie and red.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kozlo:

Argh! Brothers blackie and red
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: kozlo:

Argh! Brothers blackie and red


Did you have Whiskey Before Breakfast?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kaedrin.comView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White, Byron; Chief Warren, and one Bill.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: If only he had gotten a haircut and a real job.  Like his brother Bob.

Peter.

FTFY
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Flab: If only he had gotten a haircut and a real job.  Like his brother Bob. Peter.

FTFY


🎶Get a haircut. Get a real job.
Clean your act up. Don't be a slob.
Why don't you do like your big brother Bob?
He's got a hair cut. He's got a real job! 🎶

Link
 
detonator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw him on his Brown vs Board of Education tour
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
George Thorogood uses Marshall amps.  Study it out, people!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gaveled in judicial rulings that completely destroyed Delaware.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.