 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Moped rider finishes his Fark Cancer tour of rude place names. Subby posts to see if shiatterton gets filterpwned   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Mr Taylor, Death, Senescence, English-language films, friend Alexis Leventis, Disease, UK Singles Chart number-one singles, American films  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 7:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It did.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he makes it to this side of the Atlantic, he'll enjoy Newfoundland.
 
Cantankerous Gnome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Too bad he couldn't bike all the way to Newfoundland.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ass Hill, Wimborne, Dorset sounds like a cool place to hang out.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Intercourse, Climax, Big Beaver, and Blue Balls, PA
Licking, Knockemstiff, and Pee Pee, OH
Booger Hole, WV
Rough & Ready, CA
Threeway, AZ
Humptulips, WA
Toadsuck, AR
Boar Tush and Ballplay, AL
Bumpass, Tightsqueeze, and Onancock, VA
Virgin, UT
Sweetlips, TN
Buttzville, NJ
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He stopped off for fish tacos in...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always read moped as moped. It's very confusing.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.