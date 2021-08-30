 Skip to content
 
(Macon Telegraph)   Suspicious buttprint   (macon.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most interesting thing to me about that article was the spam-bots discussing how much some random acquittance of theirs make an hour in the comments section - and there were no other comments. In their path to self awareness, I wonder how long will it be before they start trolling each other, and no one will ever know.

Boxxkarr William Hussain: "You say your cousin's girlfriend makes $92 an hour? Well, my nephew's brother-in-law makes $7,000 a week."
Langston Parker Parker: "That's nothing. My clerk at the convenience store's mom makes $104 a minute walking virtual pets."
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [snopes.com image 479x360]


Boxy but good
Safe and sexy, I guess...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the random butt print does peaked my curiosity, I would like to know more about the second story that involves an unruly teen and her refusal to wear a bra.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [snopes.com image 479x360]


Thank you!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [snopes.com image 479x360]


My faith in Fark is reinforced
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew the crime blotter can read like a Penthouse Forum Letter ...an "altercation about showering and wearing a bra"if you have a little imagination.

Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, how is this not a Daily Mail article?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an investigation into suspicious butt prints might look like...

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: While the random butt print does peaked my curiosity, I would like to know more about the second story that involves an unruly teen and her refusal to wear a bra.


I say we end this dumb war over big ass titties and permanently ban all bras.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO - the article goes on to these two stories:
Macon, GA -
Dispatches: A woman who was paddleboarding on the Ocmulgee River near Juliette on Aug. 9 reported to sheriff's officials that she was trying to tie her board to a log when it floated away and washed over the dam. In the process of that calamity, her "bag of belongings" fell in the river. The bag was said to contain her driver's license, credit cards and a .38-caliber pistol. . . . A Monroe mother reported that her daughter, described in an Aug. 13 sheriff's write-up as an "unruly juvenile," had broken a door with a metal pole after an "altercation about showering and wearing a bra."
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say no two human buttprints are identical.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hey Nurse!: While the random butt print does peaked my curiosity, I would like to know more about the second story that involves an unruly teen and her refusal to wear a bra.

I say we end this dumb war over big ass titties and permanently ban all bras.

I say we end this dumb war over big ass titties and permanently ban all bras.


What big ass-titties might look like....

GrymReeper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shssss... I hewr butt-pwints
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is nothing. There was a brief period when someone pressed ham on the car windows of everyone I knew, leaving obnoxious butt prints. My parents, siblings, most of my friends, couple of teachers.

They never caught the guy.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgur.com image 655x933]



casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgur.com image 655x933]


Hmm, one of Picasso's lesser known "Blue Period" works.
 
