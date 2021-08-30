 Skip to content
 
(NBC Connecticut)   Explosion near state offices in Kabul causes closures...wait one...Hartford? Like Connecticut Hartford? - okey dokey - Explosion near state offices in Hartford causes closures   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
    Misc, Office, United States, House, state employees, State Office Building, various buildings, Washington, D.C., State  
833 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM



Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal occurrence. Connecticut does that. Every now and then someone random in Connecticut can't take it anymore and just spontaneously explodes.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call that a "number 3" in Newark.

/got nothing
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh thank FSM. Hartford could use something akin to the Marshall Plan. Just level it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So nothing evil, just old and tired.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They've "notified IT Support Managers" so they can tell their staff to go in anyway to make sure everyone else can work from remote smoothly.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only America was as concerned about its failing infrastructure as it was about terrorism.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No cause given for the explosion; because of the building's purpose, I wouldn't read too much into it. Could be a mechanical or pressure failure.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My bad. I had 4 chili dogs at the Two Door yesterday.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: If only America was as concerned about its failing infrastructure as it was about terrorism.


Uh, we're pulling out of Afghanistan tomorrow and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is pretty much a done deal.

Or are you trapped in 2007? If you are, it's not too late to join "the big short!"
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I ain't wearin' no mask!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hartford?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's that chilled water loop system again... anyone that's worked in Hartford knows it goes pop every 18-24 months. Surprisingly, this time it isn't oppressively hot outside.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hartford?

[Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


gotta lay off the bong
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somebody hit a gypsy with their car.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't wait until we have to start worrying about Yall'queda putting IED's all over the place. If anybody wants some tips on how to avoid them hit me up. I still get a feeling of existential dread when I see trash on the side of the road or have to drive over a manhole/pothole.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA, explosion in a pump house, no mention of injuries or violence, so just equipment failure. If pumping equipment's failing bad enough to explode though, hopefully they'll inspect the rest of their shiat, as I highly doubt that's the only pump in danger.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, it is known locally as Fartford, so probably a methane pocket and one guy suddenly regretting his smoking habit
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: If only America was as concerned about its failing infrastructure as it was about terrorism.


We need to get the people involved in arms manufacturing, I mean defense, I mean politics, into the infrastructure building business.

/or their cousins and wives
//can you fix evil?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Can't wait until we have to start worrying about Yall'queda putting IED's all over the place. If anybody wants some tips on how to avoid them hit me up. I still get a feeling of existential dread when I see trash on the side of the road or have to drive over a manhole/pothole.


So do you live out in the country or are you in constant dread?

/not sarcastic. I actually feel for you
//and yeah, if things keep festering, things could get ugly
///and much more quicker than people imagine
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trerro: FTFA, explosion in a pump house, no mention of injuries or violence, so just equipment failure. If pumping equipment's failing bad enough to explode though, hopefully they'll inspect the rest of their shiat, as I highly doubt that's the only pump in danger.


Steam's involved, maybe a boiler or something?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hartford...  Kabul...  Po-TAY-to...  Po-TAH-to...
 
snowshovel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2nd amendment rights!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: Bertuccio: If only America was as concerned about its failing infrastructure as it was about terrorism.

Uh, we're pulling out of Afghanistan tomorrow and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is pretty much a done deal.

Or are you trapped in 2007? If you are, it's not too late to join "the big short!"


Yet you wouldn't have clicked this article if it was clear that it was a boiler explosion and not a terrorist attack...
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xrayspx: They've "notified IT Support Managers" so they can tell their staff to go in anyway to make sure everyone else can work from remote smoothly.


" The notification goes on to say that because the pump house carries chilled water and steam to various buildings in the area, ... "

Hmmm, wonder if they have a data center full of servers and stuff, and use the chilled water for the computer room air-conditioner (CRAC) units to keep things cool.  Servers get real unhappy if they get overheated.
 
