 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCPO Cincinnati)   Oh this is going to end well. "Judge orders doctors to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin"   (wcpo.com) divider line
181
    More: Facepalm, Hospital, Ivermectin, Butler County Common Pleas judge, 51-year-old Jeffery Smith, Intestinal parasite, Patient, Butler County, Ohio, Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act  
•       •       •

3363 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



181 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to get some pineapple juice, so that the court ordered ivermectin treatment will go down easier, avoid the rush.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat paste.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


The top of the hour radio nooze had a little more info, I think these are more or less the details (wasn't paying real close attention).

Apparently the patient has been in the hospital since July (no idea on ICU or ventilator status).  Wife found a doctor who does not work at/have privileges at the hospital to write a prescription for husband (not sure if the doctor even was able to see him).  Hospital docs laughed at her.  She found a judge to force them to administer it.... and will probably be first in line to sue them for malpractice when husband probably dies in a week or two.

That it's happening in Butler County is no great surprise.  Their Sheriff is still grumbling about the election being stolen (& will put you in mortal danger if you happen to be between him and a live microphone).  Their vaccination rate (not counting underage kids) is somewhere less than 50% iirc.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, whatever. It's your funeral.

Literally.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These doctors need to make them sign a waiver.  Very specific language, such as how these doctors don't agree at all with this particular treatment, but the patient really wanted it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: She found a judge to force them to administer it.... and will probably be first in line to sue them for malpractice when husband probably dies in a week or two.


I imagine this will make their malpractice defense super easy:  court mandated this treatment against our professional advice, we had no legal choice but to comply.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Recoil Therapy: She found a judge to force them to administer it.... and will probably be first in line to sue them for malpractice when husband probably dies in a week or two.

I imagine this will make their malpractice defense super easy:  court mandated this treatment against our professional advice, we had no legal choice but to comply.


One would hope, but they're still going to be out multiple thousands of dollars in legal fees defending themselves from this idiocy even with the easy win.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


Doctors can get in trouble if they go against FDA's recommend treatment and/or drugs against a diagnostic.

They are free to use drugs on a "off-label"  (not for intended use) matter but the onus is in them.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


ALL of the doctors involved need to protest the judge's orders, even if that puts them in contempt.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors around this country should start throwing these people right out on their collective asses.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does fark have a remind me feature so I can remember to check in on this guy after the treatment or should I just follow r/hermancainaward
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The court has no choice but to side with a licensed doctor on the decision for the basis of someone's care.  The court decision is correct.

If you were in an extended stay in the hospital, and your doctor ordered birth control, would it be acceptable for a religious zealot nurse to deny you care because she doesn't believe in it?

The problem isn't the court ordering a hospital to administer a legal prescription.  The problem is the doctor who prescribed it still has a license.  That's the issue that needs to be remedied.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always good when judges and legislators practice medicine.  What could go wrong?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ἐπὶ δηλήσει δὲ καὶ ἀδικίῃ εἴρξειν
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got no problem with giving idiot crackers horse medicine and saving the vaccine for smart useful people.

Ido feel bad if horses arent getting what they need because they are more valuable than redneck white people.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can't.  He isn't licensed to administer or order medication.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think any of the hospital doctors will do this.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Recoil Therapy: She found a judge to force them to administer it.... and will probably be first in line to sue them for malpractice when husband probably dies in a week or two.

I imagine this will make their malpractice defense super easy:  court mandated this treatment against our professional advice, we had no legal choice but to comply.


Sure, they will not be held responsible if they follow the court' order.

That said, it will empower the Ivermectin fools to prove they are telling "truth to power".

It will #1 shared news on Facebook.

Do you see a problem with that?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to all the conscience laws where doctors and pharmacists didn't have to treat trans people or provide birth control if it conflicted with their "beliefs?"
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is county 3rd World embarrassing.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This judge will be held responsible for all of the horses wandering thru MAGA neighborhoods looking for their medication
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused how hospitals can deny access to doctors that perform abortions, thereby overruling their prescribed treatments, yet a judge can force a hospital to accept a non-FDA approved treatment from a doctor w/o credentials just becasue.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF. I live in this rancid shiathole of state. Give him the horse de-wormer and let him die expediently.

The fewer there are of these people the better off the rest of us are.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


If it's the human-grade ivermectin, using human dose, nope. Shouldn't be covered by insurance though since there's no conclusive evidence that it works.

/derpers keep referring to that israeli study... was only on 90 people so was a stage one trial at best
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The order went on to state that the husband "shall be grain-fed and brushed with a curry comb twice a day."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


Most doctors do not take the Hippocratic Oath in school.  Even if they did it has the force of jack, fark, and all.  States have medical ethics laws, but those are usually much more precise than  "Don't do an ouchie"

Also, the Hippocratic Oath is much more involved than "no ouchie".  It also forbids abortion, euthanasia, and even surgery.  If your leg got gangrene, a Hippocratic-compliant doctor would refuse to amputate the leg and refuse to put you out of your misery - hell, even stupefying does of morphine just to make you comfortable are out.  He would just sit there and patiently record the progress of your death while jollily telling you how moral he was and you need to quit screaming because nothing can be done.  Hippocrates was better than the guys offering thots and playas back in his day, but even by the standards of doctors two centuries ago he would be a deranged lunatic, much less by the standards of today.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital should refuse and warn judge to not end up in their emergency room or he'll be put out on the curb, like the garbage he is, to die.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do-a ton or more," the FDA wrote.

Also, the medication in question is used for the treatment of worms and parasites, NOT a virus.  But, you know...  Whatevs.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Wife found a doctor who does not work at/have privileges at the hospital to write a prescription for husband (not sure if the doctor even was able to see him).


Was this the doctor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* Butler County: Nuthin' but the dead, idiots and wormy horses.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: It's always good when judges and legislators practice medicine.  What could go wrong?


TERRY SCHIAVO IS FOLLOWING THE BALLOON!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The court has no choice but to side with a licensed doctor on the decision for the basis of someone's care.  The court decision is correct.


A doctor who isn't credentialed at a hospital has no say in a patient's treatment. He/she can consult, but the final sign-off is on another doctor. Not to mention insurance can and will override doctor recommendations.

If you were in an extended stay in the hospital, and your doctor ordered birth control, would it be acceptable for a religious zealot nurse to deny you care because she doesn't believe in it?

They do this now.

The problem isn't the court ordering a hospital to administer a legal prescription.  The problem is the doctor who prescribed it still has a license.  That's the issue that needs to be remedied.

Agreed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


The judge didn't take that oath.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I got no problem with giving idiot crackers horse medicine and saving the vaccine for smart useful people.

Ido feel bad if horses arent getting what they need because they are more valuable than redneck white people.


Most farm supply stores now have the ivermectin locked up.  Some are requring you to provide a picture of you with your horse in order to purchase same.

So now you need photo ID to buy ivermectin.... and it is not even government issued photo ID.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a dose of Ivermectin that is intended for humans, so it's not like the physician will have to go to Tractor Supply Company to treat this patient. What's been happening is people have been going to TSC and buying a dose intended for a very large animal with fatal results. Just wanted to offer that bit of perspective.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctors can treat the patient with ivermectin, as it's the dispensing instructions included with the medication.

They'll apply the medication to the patients scalp, for the treatment of lice. This is dumb easy to comply with.

Also, hilariously funny, because the ivermectin isn't gonna do shiat.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how an order to administer off label drugs for a contraindicated condition can possibly be legally enforceable.  If I were the the hospital administrators, I'll tell that judge to fark himself and appeal to a higher court while continuing to treat the patient conventionally.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


Of the many things that people believe about  the medical profession. the hippocratic oath is very high on that list. That is not some legally binding rule, there are no penalties for 'breaking' it and is really more for graduation show than anything real.

Now the involved staffs professional ethics might come into play here, and the medical ethics board could weigh in. The short of it though is, yes the judge can order it, yes the staff can refuse on an ethical stance, yes the judge can punish them for it, yes this could end up being a mess for the judge and hopefully someone reminds him he is a judge and not god.

Personally, I would continue to refuse. Administering an unrelated drug for a condition it does nothing for is highly unethical and no moron, judge or otherwise, should be enough to force you to do something wrong. I hope the staff here continue to do the right thing here.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I supposed to get the Ivermectin in my ass?  There's already a lit light bulb and a gallon of bleach in there!
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In retrospect, the decision to put tracers and microchips in the Horse dewormer now looks like a brilliant idea.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The super-short story is about atomic power, but still appropriate.

https://supernovacondensate.net/2012/​0​6/23/isaac-asimov-silly-asses/
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Recoil Therapy: Wife found a doctor who does not work at/have privileges at the hospital to write a prescription for husband (not sure if the doctor even was able to see him).

Was this the doctor?
[Fark user image image 380x570]


I was thinking more
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size

UGLY UGLY UGLY!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: These doctors need to make them sign a waiver.  Very specific language, such as how these doctors don't agree at all with this particular treatment, but the patient really wanted it.


This case and judge makes me hate siding with the goddamn insurance companies. The lawyers need to ensure an airtight defense when the inevitable lawsuit comes from the widow.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted at 9:07 AM, Aug 30, 2021 and last updated 7:28 AM, Aug 30, 2021

Dammit! Time travel always screws things up!
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it makes it worse. 

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sithon: That's not legal is it? A doctor takes an oath to do no harm to the patient. This violates that oath.


It's a common drug prescribed to humans by the hundreds of millions each year. It's called Stromectol and they might give it to you kid for lice. If you've been ventilated for 19 days, it's time to try anything. There is zero reason to think a normal human dose of this normal human drug poses any risk at all to this person, in fact it might save thier life.
 
Displayed 50 of 181 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.