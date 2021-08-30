 Skip to content
The ship has hit the span now
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the oil hits the anus we are all screwed
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier in the evening, St. Bernard Parish reported 22 barges had broken loose near Chalmette. There was no immediate indication whether the two incidents were related.

I think we can assume they are unless you have a terrorist purposely steering barges into bridges.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The shits gonna hit the fan
Youtube fa7nSzCiGXk
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
not just any barge

it's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Send lawyers. Send guns. Send money.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"God obviously wanted this bridge to close."

- Louisiana science teacher
 
lurkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Earlier in the evening, St. Bernard Parish reported 22 barges had broken loose near Chalmette. There was no immediate indication whether the two incidents were related.

I think we can assume they are unless you have a terrorist purposely steering barges into bridges.


Nah, that's the old "let their stupidity do the work for you" plot.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Any residents that may still be in Lafitte are advised to not attempt to drive on this bridge,"

I hope they both heed that warning.

/I pop down to Lafitte now and then. The bridge they're talking about may possibly be crossed by a couple dozen vehicles on a busy day. Lafitte is one of many Louisiana towns on the ass end of nowhere. They have a nice park but you have to watch out for alligators. They ate a toddler out there a few weeks ago. Really
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: not just any barge

it's

[Fark user image 474x484]


The barge is full of cocaine?
 
