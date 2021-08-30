 Skip to content
(CBC)   Not vaccinated? No jury duty for you. "The defence wants intelligent people on the jury [that] understand complicated notions like the presumption of innocence, concepts like proof beyond a reasonable doubt"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: PSA, Jury, Law, Court, Judge, degree murder trial, Carissima Mathen, trial of Martin Frampton, jury members  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, an all autistic jury.

\ s
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Smart move. Now people have another excuse to not get vaccinated. The average person hates jury duty.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: Great, an all autistic jury.

\ s


Yea, but the cell reception in that courtroom will be fantastic!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, I would also have accepted "Frampton Live!" as a headline.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Smart move. Now people have another excuse to not get vaccinated. The average person hates jury duty.


If this convinces somebody to skip the vaccine, they deserve what they get.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Liz Lemon as Princess Leia - 30 Rock
Youtube ynS3sQXjkbo
 
Gramma
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would totally lie and say I'm not vaccinated to get out of jury duty.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have jury duty next month and it hadn't occurred to me until now that I might be locked in a room with COVID denying freedumb fighters. fark.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Godscrack: Smart move. Now people have another excuse to not get vaccinated. The average person hates jury duty.

If this convinces somebody report that they skipped the vaccine, they deserve what they get.


FTFY
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was once told that the problem with our legal system is that juries are made up of people too stupid to get out of jury duty.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I missed the to, too...


/two
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.  (Not the barring vaccinated people part, but the headline's alleged justification).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since when do they want smart people on a jury? I thought it was the easily swayed idiots the lawyers wanted to keep. Anti vaxxers might actually be perfect for jury duty.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flucto: I have jury duty next month and it hadn't occurred to me until now that I might be locked in a room with COVID denying freedumb fighters. fark.


Beaten by a minute.
Who wants to be cooped up with unvaccinated people?!
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Godscrack: Smart move. Now people have another excuse to not get vaccinated. The average person hates jury duty.

If this convinces somebody to skip the vaccine, they deserve what they get.


Excused from jury duty?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Who wants to be cooped up with unvaccinated people?!


I would assume anti-vaxers do.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given the US has people who are taking horse dewormer instead of a free vaccine, that governors of states are preventing businesses from implementing safety standards in their place of business, and that the most popular host of a "news" show of a major TV network successfully argued that he can't be held liable because no one should believe him, who defines what is "reasonable" these days?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope I'm on a jury where the accused is unvaccinated. I don't care if he's accused of a parking ticket he's getting the death penalty.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
IIRC, in some red states where governors banned mask mandates some judges said "Fark that" and mandated masks in courtrooms. Can't remember if the governor has jurisdiction over courtrooms.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gramma: I would totally lie and say I'm not vaccinated to get out of jury duty.


If you catch a DUI they won't call you for it. Just saying.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Son, we live in a world that has pickup trucks, and those pickup trucks have to be guarded by men with guns. Who's gonna do it? You? You, Dr. Fauci?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Since when do they want smart people on a jury? I thought it was the easily swayed idiots the lawyers wanted to keep. Anti vaxxers might actually be perfect for jury duty.


Only when the defendant are corporations or white rich guys in suits.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Since when do they want smart people on a jury? I thought it was the easily swayed idiots the lawyers wanted to keep. Anti vaxxers might actually be perfect for jury duty.


Stupid people make up their mind before evidence is considered. You can't change their mind. Is why they aren't listening to science and getting vaccinated. Also not a good juror trait for a defense lawyer who wants to sway jurors to think differently about evidence.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had a caffeine-induced halucination of a plexiglass isolation box built around the jury box (and isolation from the street entrance all the way to the jury rooms in the courthouses and the jury box in the courtrooms), and a policy of empaneling only the unvaccinated.

There would be many people who might change their mind about getting vaccinated if it means they can get out of jury duty -- just line them up at the exit, and jab 'em on the way out.

The public is ridiculously against serving on juries, even though it's really not that bad.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Since when do they want smart people on a jury? I thought it was the easily swayed idiots the lawyers wanted to keep. Anti vaxxers might actually be perfect for jury duty.


Depends on the precise argument a lawyer wants to make.  Looks like the defense lawyer seems to think smarter people will be more likely to have a reasonable doubt of guilt in this particular case.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Bullshiat.  (Not the barring vaccinated people part, but the headline's alleged justification).


Well, the primary justification mentioned in TFA is still about minimizing exposure to the virus.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I was once told that the problem with our legal system is that juries are made up of people too stupid to get out of jury duty.


The stupidest people I've ever seen on jury service were the people who showed up and then, in an obvious manner, made up some crap on why they couldn't serve *during* the voir dire.  Last time it was two early 30-somethings, women, who were giggling with each other like jr high kids and they both claimed they were biased and later talked about, "see, that's all you have to do to get out of it."

I wanted to tell them that all you have to do is ignore the summons and don't show up at the court house.  I mean, what the hell do they think - there's a huge unit of city officers that are going to hunt down the literal hundreds (or more) of people who didn't answer the call for jury service on Tuesday?  That they're going to verify everyone who claimed they were the sole caregiver or something?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The decision is smart, but the defense should it sucks, to lay the groundwork for a future appeal.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I delayed my initial Moderna shot for a month because I was on call for jury duty.

Originally, this was to avoid the possibility of being called in while experiencing side effects. Eventually, I realized my unvaccinated status could result in my immediate dismissal from the jury pool--an unexpected benefit.

/Never got called, first Moderna dose followed five days later
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yellow Beard: I was once told that the problem with our legal system is that juries are made up of people too stupid to get out of jury duty.

The stupidest people I've ever seen on jury service were the people who showed up and then, in an obvious manner, made up some crap on why they couldn't serve *during* the voir dire.  Last time it was two early 30-somethings, women, who were giggling with each other like jr high kids and they both claimed they were biased and later talked about, "see, that's all you have to do to get out of it."

I wanted to tell them that all you have to do is ignore the summons and don't show up at the court house.  I mean, what the hell do they think - there's a huge unit of city officers that are going to hunt down the literal hundreds (or more) of people who didn't answer the call for jury service on Tuesday?  That they're going to verify everyone who claimed they were the sole caregiver or something?


I served jury duty exactly once. Here in Pa, you can claim you are biased but that doesn't mean you are excused. It means you get to sit in the jury room and wait to see if a trial comes up for the rest of the week.
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Parkway Mystic: I had a caffeine-induced halucination of a plexiglass isolation box built around the jury box (and isolation from the street entrance all the way to the jury rooms in the courthouses and the jury box in the courtrooms), and a policy of empaneling only the unvaccinated.

There would be many people who might change their mind about getting vaccinated if it means they can get out of jury duty -- just line them up at the exit, and jab 'em on the way out.

The public is ridiculously against serving on juries, even though it's really not that bad.


I've served on 5 jury trials.  Four of those times it wasn't too bad. But there was one that was horrific. The jury room was tiny, we were all smushed together, we were hung for days and when it was over I had the DA and 2 cars of cops come to my house to discuss my behavior during deliberations. Then I got dragged in front of a judge to discuss the same.

The csb:
There were two jurors that were voting 'not guilty' and 10 for 'guilty'. We told the judge we were hung and he sent us back to talk about it some more.  Couple days later, its Friday and one of the Not Guilty said that since it was Friday, the judge had to accept that we were hung and not bring us back next week.  I said it doesn't work that way, he can make us come back Monday if he wants to.
Five minutes later both the 'not guilty' votes were changed to Guilty and we got out of there. Then they sent a letter to the defense lawyer saying that I intimidated them into voting Guilty. So we got to have a little reunion at a hearing to discuss what went on during the deliberations. FML.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: Smart move. Now people have another excuse to not get vaccinated. The average person hates jury duty.


Just lie and say you are not vaccinated.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: I served jury duty exactly once. Here in Pa, you can claim you are biased but that doesn't mean you are excused. It means you get to sit in the jury room and wait to see if a trial comes up for the rest of the week.


The only time I was able to weasel out of it was when my employer was one of the parties to the law suit.
 
