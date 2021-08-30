 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Sex crazed hand-sized nopes that can go from 0 to 60 in a second are invading Irish homes   (irishpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sex-crazed spiders? That sounds like a very odd horror film.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they eat roaches, I would like to order a dozen of them please.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarantulas out here are doing the same.  Free pest control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
since spiders have 8 legs  I bet they can give a pretty good handy to someone...
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 what?  Paces?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know cognitively that spiders are good and keep insects at bay, so I don't like to kill them if I don't have to.

They still freak me right the fark out and if I find one that is not near an entrance, well, sorry Mr. Spider.

All those legs... and eyes!  Gah!
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't see as a big problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and that they are more afraid of us, than we are of them."


Wrong.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Sex-crazed spiders? That sounds like a very odd horror film.


Hairy spider legs are the new tentacles
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: since spiders have 8 legs  I bet they can give a pretty good handy to someone...


Sure, but you know those bastards are going to demand some reciprocation.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That;s cool as fark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Tarantulas out here are doing the same.  Free pest control.


One time I counted 300 tarantulas on the highway between Abilene and Lubbock.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's 0 to 60 in a second away from me I'm fine with them in the house. They can amuse the cat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he urged people to remember the vital role these arachnids play - and that they are more afraid of us, than we are of them.

Ok, so if that's true, it's also thinking about killing me. So, it's gonna come down to who strikes first.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: since spiders have 8 legs  I bet they can give a pretty good handy to someone...


But they'll bite the head off while they're doing it. I don't think you'll be able to maintain the erection after that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiders are indeed afraid of humans, but I am pretty sure vinegaroons and scorpions don't give a shiat until you actually try knocking them into a dustpan with a broom.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally! The spider babies we have heard so much about.

Spider-Baby | Father Ted
Youtube 5AB7IDw3PNI
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's cute and cuddly and I'll name him George.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they take knives with them at all times.
Irish Spring 1982 TV commercial
Youtube U_NrfJNNGi4
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Nope. Nope!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Burn the houses down...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the name of evolution would something called a "house spider" end up the size of your hand?
That seems a counter survival trait.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Sex crazed spiders the size of fists that do 0 to 60 mph in 1 sec or anti-vaxxing, unmasked Karens? The eight-legged Nopes can come visit me anytime.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: since spiders have 8 legs  I bet they can give a pretty good handy to someone...


There's always that one Farker...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size


The murder hornets air-drop in the spiders of unusual size.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The ONE TIME I actually CLICK THE LINK FIRST.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sex-crazed spiders? That sounds like a very odd horror film.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sex-crazed spiders? That sounds like a very odd horror film.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This guy came after me yesterday when I was picking up a package off the porch. He's still out there. I have a deal with spiders. If they stay outside, they get to live.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
auntedrie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The rule at our home is if your big ugly scary spider ass is inside our home, you die immediately.
Outside, in the garden?
Carry on.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you drive out the snakes.

And don't get me started on the gorillas!
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: since spiders have 8 legs  I bet they can give a pretty good handy to someone...


Fark user imageView Full Size

7 legs, you mean.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I know cognitively that spiders are good and keep insects at bay, so I don't like to kill them if I don't have to.

They still freak me right the fark out and if I find one that is not near an entrance, well, sorry Mr. Spider.

All those legs... and eyes!  Gah!


I know there's this push to start tolerating spiders, but tell them to stop building webs all over the shiat in my garage. If they just stayed in the back corner, fine, I won't bother them. But god damn, seems like any tool I reach for, if I haven't touched in over a day, I have to check for spiders and wipe their messes off them first.
 
discoballer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: kdawg7736: Sex-crazed spiders? That sounds like a very odd horror film.

[Fark user image image 491x755]


Aw, yours was better.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: The ONE TIME I actually CLICK THE LINK FIRST.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


This is why I stay. Every time I come to the decision that this place is a wasteland and am ready to give up on it for good, someone makes that one beautiful post that convinces me to stick around. Bravo, and well done.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too bad St Padraig drove all the spider-eating snakes out of Ireland.  Sure now there are consequences.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Max Wedge: Arachnophobe: The ONE TIME I actually CLICK THE LINK FIRST.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

This is why I stay. Every time I come to the decision that this place is a wasteland and am ready to give up on it for good, someone makes that one beautiful post that convinces me to stick around. Bravo, and well done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sex crazed hand is the nickname for Saturday night on Fark
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand - that is the top range but it can be two thirds of that size. The size is down to how much they have eaten.

Right, so the big ones have already killed and eaten your family.

sleep tight.
 
