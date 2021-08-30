 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Like most adults, the Government of China severely underestimates kids' abilities to figure out a way to do what they want   (au.lifestyle.yahoo.com) divider line
20
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
However, no restrictions have been placed on how many hours Chinese children can spend building video game consoles.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, bother.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The irony here is that the government is now going to create a large population of alcoholic parents.
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's about to be a LOT of identity theft and private servers in China.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is all part of the CCP's goal of getting everyone back into low pay factory jobs. It links up with how they are trying to shift everything away from what they call the "fictitious" economy to the real economy - which is high hour and low paying manufacturing.

The same way they are cracking down on tutoring, universities, tech companies, etc. There is a shortage of factory workers and they've had to increase wages in factories to try to get people in there which messes with being able to keep things as cheap as possible. The population has had more access to the outside world, education and entertainment and the government believes all those things makes people lazy, along with I'm sure just uppity in general.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now they can spend more time worshiping at their in-home shrines to the Chinese Communist Party! Studying the writings of Chairman Pooh Bear Xi Work 12 hours a day, 6 days a week for the sake of PROFITS! PROSPERITY! THE PARTY!

Ya, basically a more "advanced" version of the Republican party.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a reason all the large cash rich Chinese gaming companies have been buying up chunks of every other global studio they can find. Their own market is about to suffer, so diversification is the only way to stay where they are.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does actively oppressing your young people play out over the next 20 years? This gon' be good
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GOD fark NO! MY WOW GOLD FARM!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They saw that they were spending tons of time on Fridays, weekends, and holidays. And they think limiting the hours on just those days will do the trick. LOL.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.

Really. Strip all the fun stuff away for the people. Maybe they will finally wake up and get angry at big brother. Even better do something about it.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They saw that they were spending tons of time on Fridays, weekends, and holidays. And they think limiting the hours on just those days will do the trick. LOL.


you're misreading, it's limiting them TO those hours. That's it, just three hours gaming a week.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Expect unlimited hours on the new America's Army Peoples Liberation Army servers.  High social credit status gives better guns, low social status leaves you for cannon fodder status.

Eventually this will be corrupted by some party hack so 10cent or an even more connected company gets a youth monopoly, but by then the "high social credit" to win will be unremovable.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Video games are like any addiction. Moderation is the key.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: Russ1642: They saw that they were spending tons of time on Fridays, weekends, and holidays. And they think limiting the hours on just those days will do the trick. LOL.

you're misreading, it's limiting them TO those hours. That's it, just three hours gaming a week.


The loads will create DDS every Friday Weekend and Holiday like clockwork
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the blue laws restricting sales of alcohol on Sundays when I was a young man. We always figured a way around it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And a new generation of hackers is born.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty obvious everyone will just be signed in as their mom / dad / older sibling.
 
