"Never has so much praise been lavished on so dysfunctional a building."
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugly-ass-architecture.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I would go as far to say it is the worst. There is a lot of

The French National Library Francois Mitterand site is pretty awful as a library and ugly as a building.

London's South Bank arts complex is well suited to its secondary role as a place for street people to shelter from the wind. The University of East Anglia is a concrete catastrophe that assaults the eyes and the spirit in equal measure. Like the South Bank, it was the design of Denys Lasdun, a man whose work gives Brutalism a bad name.

As far as insanely hot in summer/leaks like a sieve in the rain libraries go, there's the Seely library at the University of Cambridge, which is as ugly and useless as pretty much everything else James Stirling ever designed.

Also in the category of "unfit for purpose" I would add just about everything Richard Rogers ever inflicted on a city. He is best known for having that one brilliant idea of "let's put the pipes and wires and stuff on the outside as an artistic statement", and then perpetrating [sic] it everywhere he could get away with it.

And yes, I realize that reads like a list of the most celebrated architects of the 20th Century. Somewhere along the line, we apparently started elevating architects who prioritized their "vision" over the human beings who lived and worked in and around the buildings they were responsible for.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I don't know if I would go as far to say it is the worst. There is a lot of


*competition.
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have worked in a chemistry lab inside a Meis building. Can confirm, dysfunctional.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly dont get whats so brilliant about this. Its just a roof on columns. Its all basic rectangles and steel.

It looks like what you'd do for the tutorial level in an architecture video game.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it'd be the Pentagon.  "Weird looking building.  Four walls and a spare.  Monument to Murphy's Law."  ~  Col. Sherman T. Potter
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a woman whose parents had these Mies Van Der Rohe chairs.

Fark user imageView Full Size

They cost 2 grand a piece and they look cool, but they are the worst chairs.  You quickly realize upon sitting in them that a chair without arm rests is pretty much useless.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mar-a-Lago?

/have actually heard it's actually pretty nice and tasteful by Trump Org standards
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"From Bauhaus to Our House" by Tom Wolfe is an amusing critique of modernism.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not the US Senate, evidently.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Not the US Senate, evidently.


No, no, we're talking about the building itself, not the body that convenes there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

"unfit for purpose" describes pretty much every municipal museum I've seen.  Retrofitting an old house.  Converting an old municipal office building.  City Hall trying to save money by using historical buildings as primary exhibit space in addition to preserving a historical building as an artifact itself.  One or the other, it cannot be both.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lots of things that are pretty require a lot of maintenance - Frank Lloyd Wright homes, late 80s Maseratis, super yachts, my ex wife.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Virtually any Brutalist building.

Although Frank Lloyd Wright's stylish garbage is in the running.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ugliestthingintheworld.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As an architecture student in college 50 years ago, I had a project assignment to design an art gallery. My design (and supporting argument before the design jury) was that the ART CONTENT was what was most important in the architectural design and not so much the building. Art museum designs too frequently compete and overwhelm the exhibition, i.e., the Guggenheim Museum in New York. My design was basically a simple box and I got a terrible grade. Today I have a completely different point of view and enjoy seeing more and more radical designs for art museums.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I was wrong.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x281]


You're legit shiatting on The Thompson Center? That's where I get my Arby's!

/Walking around the Mezzanine and looking down is super fun
//The mini-concerts in the rotunda are cool too
///Third slashie panhandles around the line to the DMV
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComanderalKashenblade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The gallery and other buildings cited here are at least used for the original design purpose, somehow. But the  prime example of design over function is the Vitra Fire Station, designed by international star architect Zaha Hadid - and that was her breakthrough project. It never was used even by a single fireman or fire engine, because while it is a spectacular building, it is just unusable for its purported purpose. Now it serves as a meeting place and museum, and the private company fire brigade was dissolved.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Author is an uneducated asshole

That is not "A jazzily painted BMW"

That is the 1975 3.0 CSL art car #1 ( props to bmw for lending it to an Alexander Calder display)
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-l​o​ndon-23930675

How about the building that melts cars parked next to it?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Ugly-ass-architecture.


Ugly ass-architecture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was going to guess the Port Authority bus station in NYC then I realized it is universally derided but actually functions well for it's intended purpose.

So my back up would be the Capitol Building.
 
focusthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"It took four years, and several tours of Mies buildings in the US, to find the right paint to restore the steelwork to its original matte black patina."

Uh huh.  Looks like a bunch of architects had some freebie vacations to the US.

"The Great American Johnny Bench gave us some good ideas..."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baka-san: Author is an uneducated asshole

That is not "A jazzily painted BMW"

That is the 1975 3.0 CSL art car #1 ( props to bmw for lending it to an Alexander Calder display)


It's a beaut. I wanna sit in it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like a used car dealership.
transsolar.comView Full Size

The new Kinder wing in Houston is a beautiful building.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The Googles Do Nothing: Ugly-ass-architecture.

Ugly ass-architecture:
[Fark user image 425x318]


Arse-itecture?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Puh!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Again I say 'PUH'!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Joshudan: mrmopar5287: I was wrong.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x281]

You're legit shiatting on The Thompson Center? That's where I get my Arby's!

/Walking around the Mezzanine and looking down is super fun
//The mini-concerts in the rotunda are cool too
///Third slashie panhandles around the line to the DMV


It's still a monster plus wreck from a maintenance standpoint.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A lot of nice looking buildings fail at the "being a useable building" part of being a building.  For example, this includes almost everything Frank Lloyd Wright designed, as well as a lot of historical (IE, old) buildings.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [ugliestthingintheworld.com image 700x700]


Something something Viagra joke.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was thinking either the Guggenheim or Madrid Airport.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The Googles Do Nothing: Ugly-ass-architecture.

Ugly ass-architecture:
[Fark user image 425x318]


When I was in HS in Austin I used to listen to the Dudley & Bob morning show.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No "love" for Boston City Hall?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His designs for menstrual huts did not go over well.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x531]


Was my guess too, but it is probably too obvious.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: No "love" for Boston City Hall?
[Fark user image 850x637]


"Easily Defendable"
 
