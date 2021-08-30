 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "It was the best day of our lives," says bride of her superspreader wedding   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Bad Taste, Wedding, Selfishness, number of guests, lots of people, Facebook post, best day of our lives, insensitive tone  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't blame the bride\groom for the behavior of the guests in this case.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, but if she killed off her MIL on day one...
 
jonas opines
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sometimes just taking the heat and signing off social media for a week will be better for you than cooking up a hilariously tine-deaf response.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only slightly worse than giving guests a satchel of Jordan almonds
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No time for outrage porn today.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: No time for outrage porn today.


Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: Can't blame the bride\groom for the behavior of the guests in this case.


Having a large wedding at this time is highly irresponsible.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
None of the guests will ever forget it
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
/It's okay when we do it....
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: "Some people have made us feel guilty for what happened but this was nothing we anticipated. We point no fingers as we know this was a risk."

Does she not know what "risk" means? Maybe "anticipated"?

But I liked how they were like "we broke no rules cuz there were no rules!" technicallycorrect.jpg
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wedding was to die for
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll never understand the need for a big wedding.. especially when fate throws you a slow pitch right over the plate. "Sorry, pandemic." is the only excuse anyone needs right now.

Apparently some of y'all were never taught how to make lemonade with all those damn lemons.
 
reveal101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They make a good point that they weren't breaking any rules and everyone who attended did so knowing the risk. I avoid people who take such risks, but yeah. I don't think these are "the worst people" we've seen during all this.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It breaks my heart that such a great title for a porn film is sullied by these idiots.
 
