(WTAE)   If you forgot your rhinoceros head on the sidewalk, the Aspinwall, Pa. Police would like a word   (wtae.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Todays Farside
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You never forget your first rhinocerous head.  They're horny little minxes.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

B0redd: Todays Farside


(C)1984
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget it? My chest is bruised-up from all the horn poking.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That just happened to me last Tuesday!
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nonadventures.comView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First house i owned was in Aspinwall.  It's a cute area in general.  Not really a place i'd expect to find a rhino head.   maybe upper aspinwall... it abuts Fox Chapel... That's exactly the kind of area I'd expect to find a rhino head.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I had something like that I'd have to do some research. There are some strict endangered animal laws. Maybe even go to a lawyer first.
I wouldn't even try to abandon it like that. Too many people asking questions.
I imagine if you can keep it at all it needs to be documented.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Craig Ferguson 9/10/12A Late Late Show beginning
Youtube RbEBtNuvPo4
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I seen that...That's why I'm late.  You got me coming down route 28 through Sharpsburg.  I gotta go through the bypass in Highland Park..."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: First house i owned was in Aspinwall.  It's a cute area in general.  Not really a place i'd expect to find a rhino head.   maybe upper aspinwall... it abuts Fox Chapel... That's exactly the kind of area I'd expect to find a rhino head.


Aspinwall is far more interesting with a rhino head in it.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: fuzzybacchus: First house i owned was in Aspinwall.  It's a cute area in general.  Not really a place i'd expect to find a rhino head.   maybe upper aspinwall... it abuts Fox Chapel... That's exactly the kind of area I'd expect to find a rhino head.

Aspinwall is far more interesting with a rhino head in it.


Maybe they found it at Marshalls in the clearance section. that place can be an adventure....
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paging Mr Trump. Mr Donald Trump Jr. to the white courtesy phone...

cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weel, the first person you need to check with is obviously Albert Andreas Armadillo

images.slideplayer.comView Full Size
 
