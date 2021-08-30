 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   If it keeps on rainin', levee's goin' to break. If it keeps on rainin', levee's goin' to break. When the levee breaks, I'll have no place to stay   (weather.com) divider line
18
    More: News, New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi River, Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, lower Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, rising water  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, bye, Ms. American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee
F*CKING BROKE AGAIN

Godspeed, LA Farkers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the levee break or just go over the top? If they broke then we're in for a seriously bad follow-up on this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I look forward to the return of Fark's favourite storm friend (updated for 2021 of course):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Did the levee break or just go over the top? If they broke then we're in for a seriously bad follow-up on this.


Link says at least 1 levee failed, and radio on the way into work said 2 so far.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
22 barges are loose on the Mississippi, but I'm sure it will be fine.

https://www.wbrz.com/news/22-barges-l​o​ose-in-mississippi-river-near-st-berna​rd-parish/

What's the worse that could happen? Oh wait, see 2005 and the lower 9th ward.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't wish any harm on anyone. And I know it's tough to just pick up and leave. But if Katrina wasn't  a sign that maybe it wasn't a good idea to live on a swamp below sea level I have a hard time at this point feeling bad for you. It's time to just turn that part of the state into a sanctuary for wildlife and let nature take over.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When your levees are made by the lowest bidder, and they mix trash into the concrete to lessen the amount of concrete needed, you have an issue. Am i the only one who remembers that being part of the issue during Katrina?
 
discoballer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

styckx: I don't wish any harm on anyone. And I know it's tough to just pick up and leave. But if Katrina wasn't  a sign that maybe it wasn't a good idea to live on a swamp below sea level I have a hard time at this point feeling bad for you. It's time to just turn that part of the state into a sanctuary for wildlife and let nature take over.


Just think of the tourism!

I mean the after-tourism. "See the lost city of New Orleans! Dive into the old French Quarter and go bobbing for antiques!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was quite a bit of coverage on this morning's news, a lot of it looks pretty scary, actually.
 
db2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was it Dan or Eugene?
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

discoballer: styckx: I don't wish any harm on anyone. And I know it's tough to just pick up and leave. But if Katrina wasn't  a sign that maybe it wasn't a good idea to live on a swamp below sea level I have a hard time at this point feeling bad for you. It's time to just turn that part of the state into a sanctuary for wildlife and let nature take over.

Just think of the tourism!

I mean the after-tourism. "See the lost city of New Orleans! Dive into the old French Quarter and go bobbing for antiques!"


Look guys I found an old shrimp farm littered with plastic beads and breast implants! Woohoo!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

styckx: I don't wish any harm on anyone. And I know it's tough to just pick up and leave. But if Katrina wasn't  a sign that maybe it wasn't a good idea to live on a swamp below sea level I have a hard time at this point feeling bad for you. It's time to just turn that part of the state into a sanctuary for wildlife and let nature take over.


They are not moving away ever.  Watching the videos of Ida its amazing how many people are out for a walk or drive right as the hurricane hits.   Buildings falling down and a roof flying over your head but hey let's go see if mc Donald's is serving lunch yet!
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Randy Newman "Louisiana 1927"
Youtube MGs2iLoDUYE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did anyone disturb a Native American burial mound or something? These last F-ing 18 months. It's like we're cursed.

/ not to mention the 3 years before that
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Did anyone disturb a Native American burial mound or something? These last F-ing 18 months. It's like we're cursed.

/ not to mention the 3 years before that


(Looks around at all of the land of America...)

Uh...  Maaaaaybe?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Our town levees have been overtopped. I have never seen so much water in my life.[...]" Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner told WGNO.

You've never been to the ocean?

/ I kid
// Good luck with coordinating rescue efforts, stay safe
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Did anyone disturb a Native American burial mound or something? These last F-ing 18 months. It's like we're cursed.

/ not to mention the 3 years before that


The coastline of the Gulf Of Mexico has been a breading ground from deadly hurricanes for decades. This isn't a recent thing. It's a giant warm bathtub and people keep building all over the coastline with the dumb mindset of "It'll never happen to me"
 
discoballer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

styckx: discoballer: styckx: I don't wish any harm on anyone. And I know it's tough to just pick up and leave. But if Katrina wasn't  a sign that maybe it wasn't a good idea to live on a swamp below sea level I have a hard time at this point feeling bad for you. It's time to just turn that part of the state into a sanctuary for wildlife and let nature take over.

Just think of the tourism!

I mean the after-tourism. "See the lost city of New Orleans! Dive into the old French Quarter and go bobbing for antiques!"

Look guys I found an old shrimp farm littered with plastic beads and breast implants! Woohoo!


That's a good find, bubba. A good find.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.