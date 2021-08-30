 Skip to content
"Dates can be really costly and time-consuming"
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dating is expensive, and many people are deciding they'd rather meet virtually first in case it doesn't work out."

What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?

A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

(* Yes, I know I opened a can of worms with that. Welcome to Fark.)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bad dates."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?


No, but two drinks each and two plates of appetizers can easily run you $50, because on a first date you absolutely don't want to come across as a cheapskate.

And if you're old-fashioned and go with the classic "bowling and pizza" on a second date followed by the  traditional "improv show downtown followed by drinks and maybe you can make something happen" third date, the total cost for those three events approaches $200 without trying very hard. Multiply by however many new people you're dating that year, and yeah, big bucks.

This is one reason why the kids these days apparenly like to use Tinder to immediately have sex with the person who makes the best joke about their name, as I understand from reading multiple memes on the subject from 9gag.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's why I prefer figs.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: No, but two drinks each and two plates of appetizers can easily run you $50, because on a first date you absolutely don't want to come across as a cheapskate.


Than either I'm cheap or Israelis are cheap* in general. Everyone just has a cup of coffee and talks.

(* Again, I know I opened a can of worms with that one too. Welcome to Fark.)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of work when all you wanna do is wet your noodle.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Martian_Astronomer: No, but two drinks each and two plates of appetizers can easily run you $50, because on a first date you absolutely don't want to come across as a cheapskate.

Than either I'm cheap or Israelis are cheap* in general. Everyone just has a cup of coffee and talks.

(* Again, I know I opened a can of worms with that one too. Welcome to Fark.)


Fark-Independents (aka Trumpers) do not have to worry about worms, from what I hear.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No kidding. Have you seen the jump in the price of chloroform.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Going for coffee then a stroll on the boardwalk is my go-to.

But, do people not budget for entertainment? Chaos dates are extremely entertaining.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Divorces cost significantly more and are totally worth it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.


American Museum of Natural History on the UWS was a regular go to for me. Provides lots of interesting stuff to talk about, Central Park across the street, and lots of places nearby to go spend money on food and drink if things end up going well.

Any museum in any town would work. But I happened to spend a lot of my dating years in and around NYC.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I tried it. The virtual hand job felt odd. I never expected her to have calloused hands like mine.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Dating is expensive, and many people are deciding they'd rather meet virtually first in case it doesn't work out."

What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?

A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

(* Yes, I know I opened a can of worms with that. Welcome to Fark.)


Some people are have tiny fixed incomes, some live in wintery places, burning hot deserts, or unsafe neighborhoods.  There are generational differences, different fitness levels and health.  Risk assessment, about being with someone in a non public place.  Coffee and a walk is my preferred first date, but are you going to do that on every other date as well?

I'm old and on a fixed income, and find dating stupid expensive.  I also can't say I have any interest in paid apps, or virtual dating.  So, mostly I have to decide if I want to put my spare $100 a month into dating, or into my sad savings fund.  I'm open about my poorness, I have to tell dates that I can't afford to pay for dinner often, that any date that includes dinner needs to be paid for by the person who invites.  It's only mildly embarrassing, because half the women I date are even poorer than I am, and they understand.

It's often the richer dates who fail to understand that my dating budget is my dating budget and can't be exceeded.  Even the poorer dates will invite me to dinner, and "forget their wallet" knowing I'll pay.  I often have to take financial breaks from dating.  Just one of the many reasons I'm single.

All I can suggest is don't be poor, and buy more money.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Dates can be really costly and time-consuming"

Dammit Fark, I am tired of these product placement ads masquerading as stories.  I have all the chloroform I will ever need.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Dating is expensive, and many people are deciding they'd rather meet virtually first in case it doesn't work out."

What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?

A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

(* Yes, I know I opened a can of worms with that. Welcome to Fark.)


Simple movie for me on my first date.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those who plant dates never harvest dates
 
detonator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I put Wesley Willis on, and pass the thunderbird. If she's still after that, I put the Shaggs on and top off the Dixie cup with sone MD20/20.
If things are still hopping', it's out of the alley to the park for some hump and dump.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Haha! Not for me! I'm saving so much money by being alone ... so alone ... always ... alone ... *breaks down crying, wipes tears with $100 bills (ah, the sweet sting of cocaine)*
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why bother dating
It's so frustrating
Stay home and touch yourself
You'll save lots of money
You can call yourself honey
At night when you touch yourself

~  Barnes & Barnes
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: Those who plant dates never harvest dates


I've never understood this expression. Date trees begin to produce fruit in 4 or 5 years.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: That's why I prefer figs.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has the price of fruit truly increased?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time consuming? Isnt that the point? To spend time with someone else? I forgot, we are all so busy, we have to get back to our phones and all of the work we pretend we are doing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dates can be really costly and time-consuming


Dating should be SPENDING time to have FUN you thundering moron.

I think the problem is that YOU see dates as a nuisance you endure.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think that if I ever went on a date where it was totally expected that I pay it would be the only date.  Not that I wouldn't have offered...but if she has already decided that I am paying, she's not a good fit for the position.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Simple movie for me on my first date.


Movie-date is worst date. It really is. Especially for a 1st date.

"Here, let's sit for 2 hours next to each other as near-strangers not interacting while watching a huge screen and just be kinda tired afterward."

Ugh. Get a drink of some sort, look directly at each other and really get to know that person a little.

Save movies for when you're together and want to cuddle and/or make out in a semi-public setting in the dark. Or just enjoy the movie together.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: bostonguy: A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

American Museum of Natural History on the UWS was a regular go to for me. Provides lots of interesting stuff to talk about, Central Park across the street, and lots of places nearby to go spend money on food and drink if things end up going well.

Any museum in any town would work. But I happened to spend a lot of my dating years in and around NYC.


Plus.... if she says "Ewww museums are boring" you can just move on.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

imauniter: I tried it. The virtual hand job felt odd. I never expected her to have calloused hands like mine.


static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: kdawg7736: Simple movie for me on my first date.

Movie-date is worst date. It really is. Especially for a 1st date.

"Here, let's sit for 2 hours next to each other as near-strangers not interacting while watching a huge screen and just be kinda tired afterward."

Ugh. Get a drink of some sort, look directly at each other and really get to know that person a little.

Save movies for when you're together and want to cuddle and/or make out in a semi-public setting in the dark. Or just enjoy the movie together.


My dad's idea of a good movie: Forbidden Planet.

My idea of a good movie: Super Mario Bros.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Dating is expensive, and many people are deciding they'd rather meet virtually first in case it doesn't work out."

What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?

A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

(* Yes, I know I opened a can of worms with that. Welcome to Fark.)


farking is free

Well, 5 dollars if you want to get the real personal stuff
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Time consuming? Isnt that the point? To spend time with someone else? I forgot, we are all so busy, we have to get back to our phones and all of the work we pretend we are doing.


So much this!

Even if a date is "not the one" it can be a nice evening out. If you are "too busy" to enjoy spending the night out with someone the problem isn't time it's you.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Dating is expensive, and many people are deciding they'd rather meet virtually first in case it doesn't work out."

What, are people doing fancy, three-course dinners and movies on first dates or something?

A cup of coffee and a walk is something cheap to do* when you don't really know the person at all.

(* Yes, I know I opened a can of worms with that. Welcome to Fark.)


Looking back on my dating history, it's been a mixed bag of 'coffee, happy hour, or dinner?' dates. I guess it always depended on the person and/or the vibe you get from them 'whilst courting'. I've spent 10$ on a coffee date, 20$ - 30$ on a happy hour date, or 40$ to 100$ on a dinner date.

None of the individuals I've met were through an app or online (ok, there was that one girl from IRC back in 2003 -- but she doesn't count!). They were generally friend-of-a-friend types or --- eek, people I met at work.

Current S.O. and I met at a strip club -- not as a stripper, she was there with friends who left her behind for whatever reason. Friend and I were buying gyro's at the outside stand (don't ask) waiting for our ride, and she came out crying. We bought her a gyro and made sure she got home safely. I exchanged numbers and here we are 9 years later. Blah, blah, blah - our actual first date was the happy hour type, and I think I spent 30$ total.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if teledildonics technology is quite ready for this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: My idea of a good movie: Super Mario Bros.


So, confirmed bachelor?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lotta focusing on the cost here. On Fark. Where the "kids" constantly are ridiculed for wasting money.

It's the time that's the issue.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: casual disregard: My idea of a good movie: Super Mario Bros.

So, confirmed bachelor?


Semi.

Would you believe that my first kiss was in theater at Dumb and Dumber?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casual disregard: SpectroBoy: casual disregard: My idea of a good movie: Super Mario Bros.

So, confirmed bachelor?

Semi.

Would you believe that my first kiss was in theater at Dumb and Dumber?


I've never believed something more.
 
db2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, this is why I stick with plums.
 
