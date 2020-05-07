 Skip to content
 
Might want to top of your gas tank today. Just saying
33
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Biden. This must be his fault. Too busy losing the Afghanistan War to nuke Ida from space.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Farking Biden. This must be his fault. Too busy losing the Afghanistan War to nuke Ida from space.


Why couldn't he just move the storm with a Sharpie like the great President Trump did.

/Trump2024
//no, not really
///really, not really.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"9% of country's total"

Stop trying to cause a run on gas.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Encouraging hoarding is not a good thing fark.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HA, this is why I invested in plastic bag futures, SUCKAS!
 
wild9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Luckily I still have my trash cans from the last gas shortage.

/This time I'm gonna secure the lids better so it doesn't splash out on the way home

//My trunk still smells like gas
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No.  And fark everyone pushing this self-fulfilling narrative.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, did that yesterday. I have about half a tank of gas in storage for my generator in a pinch.

But then the remnants are coming this way, and if they are as bad as Zeta was, I'll need my generator again.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!


New Orleans and the surrounding area don't have power. How now brown cow?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We already topped off yesterday
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!


i just topped off mine last night. 312 beautiful gas-free miles.

as long as the power stays on, i can enjoy a big glass of delicious Smug.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!

New Orleans and the surrounding area don't have power. How now brown cow?


Generator?  Solar panels?  Don't live where shiat like this happens?  Just a thought.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't need gas.  I got a handjob in a Tesla yesterday that some dork bought for his wife.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
... got my boots by the door. I can go anywhere I need to.
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can we talk for a minute about the picture in TFA? At what point was gas $1.049 in the past twenty years?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did it last night, and having a Plug-In means I'm averaging about 50mpg (was higher, but I went on a road trip).

Fark user imageView Full Size


/smug

They're the best of both worlds. No oversized battery that rapes the lithium deposits around the world (hello Tesla, you piece of shiat), no gas usage on errands, and no range anxiety on long trips where I still average 30 mpg in my SUV.

Oh and because the engine doesn't run for every mile, maintenance costs are practically EV levels for the first 100,000 miles.

I literally didn't fill up my tank for over a month. I can't wait for a 30 mile range plug in from the next generation.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thought this last night and was already below a quarter-tank so I went to fill up around 7:45 PM.

Plenty of other people had the same idea. Maybe it's memories of Katrina, maybe it's recent memories of the Colonial Pipeline hack that hit this area hard, but there was already a tiny bit of a wait when I got there and it was rapidly getting worse. Line to exit was so bad (made worse by how it was designed) that I turned around and exited through the entrance.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't need gas.  I got a handjob in a Tesla yesterday that some dork bought for his wife.


Dirty Mike?  Is that you?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Farking Biden. This must be his fault. Too busy losing the Afghanistan War to nuke Ida from space.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
where the hell is gas for 1.04 a gallon?  is this a stock photo from the 80s?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: Can we talk for a minute about the picture in TFA? At what point was gas $1.049 in the past twenty years?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: where the hell is gas for 1.04 a gallon?  is this a stock photo from the 80s?


Nah, Texas had sub-dollar gas in the late 90's early 2000s before 9/11.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Made it, ma. Top of the gas tank.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: Can we talk for a minute about the picture in TFA? At what point was gas $1.049 in the past twenty years?


May 7, 2020 apparently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: Can we talk for a minute about the picture in TFA? At what point was gas $1.049 in the past twenty years?


You weren't around in 2009 during the great recession when gas went from $4.50/gal in July to $1.38 in December?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: They're the best of both worlds. No oversized battery that rapes the lithium deposits around the world (hello Tesla, you piece of shiat), no gas usage on errands, and no range anxiety on long trips where I still average 30 mpg in my SUV.


30 MPG? That's not much of an SUV.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Norad: BassmanBP: Can we talk for a minute about the picture in TFA? At what point was gas $1.049 in the past twenty years?

You weren't around in 2009 during the great recession when gas went from $4.50/gal in July to $1.38 in December?


I still occasionally see idiotic memes that point out what gas prices were when Obama took office to imply that he caused them to go up.

/Technically, fixing the economy made them go up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So gas is $3.15 nationally and goes up $0.30 at worst. Oh noes!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
April 2020:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gas was cheap in Michigan, but you probably had to hear that horrendous Detroit accent to get it.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

educated: "9% of country's total"

Stop trying to cause a run on gas.


Pricing is on the margin. Today is too late. Prices in Oregon jumped about 15% yesterday.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!

New Orleans and the surrounding area don't have power. How now brown cow?


Don't gas pumps need electricity to operate/be able to put gas into your ICEV?
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: My wife and I both bought Teslas in the last two months.  Enjoy your gas shortage!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
