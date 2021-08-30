 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Riders hit the streets for the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride (NSFW)   (nj.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live not terribly far from this event, and every year I have to make sure I stay as far away from it as possible.  Because Philadelphia naked is not something anyone should have to see, no matter how great their sins.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We just had one of those in St. Louis, too.  Heat Index has been around 105 degrees for about a week.. sunburn aside, you'll just cook yourself out there.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's just the pics they were able to publish but a lot of those people aren't naked.  Which is probably for the better but boobies are boobies and I like to see as many as I can.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even when they get caught in the spokes?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[thatsmyfetish.gif]
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen Bicycle Race.mp3
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you at least put a towel in the bike seat?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: We just had one of those in St. Louis, too.  Heat Index has been around 105 degrees for about a week.. sunburn aside, you'll just cook yourself out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djZorbof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can feel my balls being crushed looking at those images.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's like a bunch of Grittys without fur.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, reactions were mixed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally broadsided this event on foot a few years ago. Fortunately I was a half block ahead of my wife and 6 year old daughter. Did a quick about face, pointed at a bar / restaurant they were passing, and said "that place has great nachos!" and in we went.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of those people don't seem to grasp the concept of "naked".
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd be sniffing the women's saddles like a mad yoke
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
they rode past Urban Village - saw lots of bikinis and even a dude fully clothed with a jacket on.  it was a bit chilly so the Naked part i guess was optional.
 
soj4life
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

billypenn.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Have the one on the right brought up to my loge at the Spectrum....
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Whoa. Gritty titties.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

"My eyes are down here!"
 
