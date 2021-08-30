 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   How one Georgia mom managed to break free of Facebook's Idiot Spell   (ajc.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Anaphylaxis, Mast cell, 2004 albums, Debut albums, Seizure, Justin Timberlake, Vaccination  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 9:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I couldn't let J.T. get it unless I got it first. I mean, I'm the kind of mama that when he was first prescribed amoxicillin I stuck my finger in it to see what the liquid tasted like...

I stuck my finger in it to see what the liquid tasted like.

I don't know what I was expecting from this article. But. Really?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really hit me when a friend recommended that I write down the names of everybody I know who's died from COVID-19. Within two minutes I had 21 names of people from tiny little Irwin County and neighboring Ben Hill. She then said to write down the name of everybody I know who died from the vaccine. Crickets. Zip. Zero.

Not even that was convincing enough, she had to then talk with a trusted expert, her kid's neurologist, with the stakes being her kid's life.

Social media for a frighteningly large number of people is absolute poison.  With equally or more harmful outcomes than if they were addicted to a drug.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is a refreshing take on the daily article we have about people only realizing too late that the Facebooks and conservative media might be wrong.  I can't believe it took so much to convince her.  What did people like her do before the fairness doctrine was revoked and Facebook was a thing?  Were they functional people or were they buying magic beans from the same guy that sold Jack his beanstalk?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...also just leave Facebook. That would work from the spell too.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I guess this is a refreshing take on the daily article we have about people only realizing too late that the Facebooks and conservative media might be wrong.  I can't believe it took so much to convince her.  What did people like her do before the fairness doctrine was revoked and Facebook was a thing?  Were they functional people or were they buying magic beans from the same guy that sold Jack his beanstalk?


These people do horrific things directly but more often indirectly to themselves and others.

This has been going on forever.

But now the stakes are higher and their idiocy in social media combined with the reporting in realtime of the deaths of antivaxxers are shining a hot, bright light on them and they have finally noticed that they are the center of unwanted attention. At least the minority of them who still have a shred of awareness about them. The rest are shooting up horse dewormer
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Opens article
Reads about how she prayed to have a child and blah blah blah
Looks at watch
Closes article

I assume it ends with her getting vaccinated, so OK.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me guess, once she was personally affected by this, she magically found some empathy? It's progress I guess. But fark, is it really that hard to just have empathy regardless you shiat weasels?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was marketed all wrong.  It should have been "Cure COVID with one vaccine trick" and "Vaccines THEY don't want you to know about!"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Let me guess, once she was personally affected by this, she magically found some empathy? It's progress I guess. But fark, is it really that hard to just have empathy regardless you shiat weasels?


Apparently, yes.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: But I couldn't let J.T. get it unless I got it first. I mean, I'm the kind of mama that when he was first prescribed amoxicillin I stuck my finger in it to see what the liquid tasted like...

I stuck my finger in it to see what the liquid tasted like.

I don't know what I was expecting from this article. But. Really?


Blame Facebook though.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subscribe Now to Keep Reading
We count on our readers to help fund our quality journalism. Subscribe now to get unlimited digital access to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Subscribe for 99¢
Log In
Already a Subscriber?
Link my account.
FAQ
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry lady, you dont get a gold star for (barely) unbecoming a fu*king moron.

You almost killed your own kid because youre addicted to the online version of a tabloid.

Go fu*k yourself.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One down, 80 million to go.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't need any advice from abject morons, even if that advice is to get vaccinated.

Thanks, already figured it out myself dumb*ss
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Delete Facebook.

There.

That was easy.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Starting a week on covid unit that's replacing my last week of summer vacation. I'm now going to be working in the hospital on my son's first day of in-person school.

Imagine if everyone took car advice from facebook memes and showed up qt the dealership expecting to keep their warranty.

/Fark this lady and the legion of idiots she just recently broke with.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sorry lady, you dont get a gold star for (barely) unbecoming a fu*king moron.

You almost killed your own kid because youre addicted to the online version of a tabloid.

Go fu*k yourself.


But she did see the light and get vaccinated.  It's not like she went to Tractor Supply and got him some intervermacine (sp?). You need to save your "fu*k you'd" for the truly stupid. You know...morons. :)
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I don't need any advice from abject morons, even if that advice is to get vaccinated.

Thanks, already figured it out myself dumb*ss


I think TFA's goal was to reach people who are still hesistant/afraid, and help them see reason. Not you.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Facebook is the real Necronomicon.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: dothemath: Sorry lady, you dont get a gold star for (barely) unbecoming a fu*king moron.

You almost killed your own kid because youre addicted to the online version of a tabloid.

Go fu*k yourself.

But she did see the light and get vaccinated.  It's not like she went to Tractor Supply and got him some intervermacine (sp?). You need to save your "fu*k you'd" for the truly stupid. You know...morons. :)


No. Fu*k her.
Im done.

We've all been begging these dumb crackers to, pretty please, with sugar on top, take the free medicine thats available literally everywhere.
I think we should stop giving out the vaccine. You dont want it, you dont get to change your mid.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This was marketed all wrong.  It should have been "Cure COVID with one vaccine trick" and "Vaccines THEY don't want you to know about!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sorry lady, you dont get a gold star for (barely) unbecoming a fu*king moron.

You almost killed your own kid because youre addicted to the online version of a tabloid.

Go fu*k yourself.


I don't know if I can feel that harshly about her. I mean, sure she dragged her feet but she was capable of recognizing her own wrongness and changing her behavior. She is also capable of maintaining compassion and seeing how that behavior could (and did) affect those around her.

It's not a perfect story because people aren't perfect. We shouldn't need stories like this to get others to also do the right thing but ultimately, she did and maybe it will convince others to do so as well.

Don't get me wrong- I'm not proposing a Home Town Hero parade in her honor or anything but she's honest about herself. I guess I just don't have the energy to hate on someone who had very human fears - I don't get that fear but I get she legit had it- but overcame them for the sake of family and community.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: sandbar67: I don't need any advice from abject morons, even if that advice is to get vaccinated.

Thanks, already figured it out myself dumb*ss

I think TFA's goal was to reach people who are still hesistant/afraid, and help them see reason. Not you.


It also mentioned a method that might work to smack some sense into hesitant people.  (Ask them to list people they know who died of Covid, then list people they know who died of the Covid vaccine)

And unlike other people, this is someone who has had reactions to vaccines in the past, so actually had more legitimate reasons to be hesitant
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Munden: It really hit me when a friend recommended that I write down the names of everybody I know who's died from COVID-19. Within two minutes I had 21 names of people from tiny little Irwin County and neighboring Ben Hill. She then said to write down the name of everybody I know who died from the vaccine. Crickets. Zip. Zero.

Not even that was convincing enough, she had to then talk with a trusted expert, her kid's neurologist, with the stakes being her kid's life.

Social media for a frighteningly large number of people is absolute poison.  With equally or more harmful outcomes than if they were addicted to a drug.


Here's a lesson for those of you who still want to convince loved ones to get the vax.
It's not so much the specific path but the style. Don't push them. Lead them to discover something for themselves.

Immediately a whole bunch of folks are going to get all moralistic about how that's stupid, or not fair, or why coddle these people. You'll come up with myriad reasons why you shouldn't have to do things the way I'm suggesting. And thus you miss the point completely. Non of this is about how things ought to be. It's about how t they are and what works.

At work we used to use the phrase NIH for Not Invented Here. NIH ideas were routinely rejected. People have a similar thing. They want it to be their own idea. The trick is to not give someone the answer. Rather, have them come up with the answer on their own. You need to find a way to get them to assemble a convincing case and then take the final step all on their own. This way, they own the answer. They conclude that they should get the vaccine. It's their decision. They own it. It's not because they have been pushed.

The above was a simple example "who do you know who died of covid? who do you know who died of the vaccine?" Not bad. Then you leave it there pregnant. You don't bear down on them until they answer you what that means. You back away. Yes, they'll still resist some but they will have opened a door where they can go ask a doctor, or a different friend. It gives them a chance to own their own change of mind and their own decision. And that's crucial for many many people.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Opens article
Reads about how she prayed to have a child and blah blah blah
Looks at watch
Closes article

I assume it ends with her getting vaccinated, so OK.


You forgot the miracle baby at 42. I've got 20 bucks that says little miracle JT looks just like the FedEx guy.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Munden: It really hit me when a friend recommended that I write down the names of everybody I know who's died from COVID-19. Within two minutes I had 21 names of people from tiny little Irwin County and neighboring Ben Hill. She then said to write down the name of everybody I know who died from the vaccine. Crickets. Zip. Zero.

Not even that was convincing enough, she had to then talk with a trusted expert, her kid's neurologist, with the stakes being her kid's life.

Social media for a frighteningly large number of people is absolute poison.  With equally or more harmful outcomes than if they were addicted to a drug.


Huh. I live in a densely populated urban area, and I don't know personally know anyone who's had Covid, let alone died from it. Of course, I live in a state and city with leaders who took it seriously from the beginning. And I don't spend all of my free time gossiping online with everyone I've ever known, so I guess it's possible that my entire grade school class died of Covid without me knowing about it. 

Good for this woman breaking through the fog, though. My dad at some point turned into such a Fox News junkie that he was repeating Hillary misinformation to the nurses while my mother was in hospice. In 2018. Anyway, when I asked him about the vaccine last March, he said he had lied to get his as soon as he could. I said, you're 79 with COPD, the truth might have worked better.

So it's possible for people to swallow the right wing noise and still believe in, and get, vaccines.
 
kayanlau
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good on her. That's one to keep in the gene pool.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.