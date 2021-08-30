 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Why didn't they just evacuate? Answer: "We're broke. No cash or gas, which I guess leaves ass"   (apnews.com) divider line
    Robert Owens, Leah Willingham  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I gotta pay rent, tomorrow... Y'all know how "1st of the month" works, right?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its your own fault for not being born rich, and be able to afford to leave during  a crisis

/Like Ted Cruz
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TuckFrump: Its your own fault for not being born rich, and be able to afford to leave during  a crisis

/Like Ted Cruz


Also marry well.

/Like Ted Cruz
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I gotta pay rent, tomorrow... Y'all know how "1st of the month" works, right?


shiat I didn't even think of rent. But only the poor pay rent. Well not so much with the eviction ban. They buy 65inch flat screens.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind most of the time everyone you know lives in the same city.
So. You'd have to get a motel room. And for how long?
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very expensive to be poor.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also grass subby. The oversight is forgiven
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: TuckFrump: Its your own fault for not being born rich, and be able to afford to leave during  a crisis

/Like Ted Cruz

Also marry well.

/Like Ted Cruz


And your wife is the major beneficiary of the utilities scam in your state.  But it's not corruption in Texas, it's Gods grace shining on Ted Cruz.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought there was no mandatory evacuation order because there wasn't enough time. Highways away from the coast did not have capacity to handle the volume required. So they'd have hit tipping points and probably let even fewer vehicles out than did now. Many would have been on the road when the storm hit - certainly a worse place for most than hunkered down at home.

So it would not have helped a lot if every resident had plenty of money. There were logistical limits that were the main bottleneck.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sure hope to see the blaming of the victims like in the flood in TN thread.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It's like we're having to pay for being poor, even though we're trying to not be poor."

Welcome to Fark... er America buddy.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.


Even if they did, it sounds like they had no money for gas to even get to one. I don't know if their tank was on 'E' or what, or how far the nearest shelter is -- but just speculating that maybe they couldn't have made it anyway.

At any rate, I'm sure they're fine. Right? I'm guessing 'LEAH WILLINGHAM' of the AP News spared $40 to Venmo or w/e digital payment this guy or his iOS tech support roommates use, you know, the least she could do for her human interest story, and so they could get to safety....Right?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So Katrina again.

google fu fails me, but there were equally dumb statements at the time. I think W made one about why people just didn't drive to their 2nd home?

less we forget about certain people "finding food" and others "lootie beer"

found some

15) "...those who are stranded, who chose not to evacuate, who chose not to leave the city..." -FEMA Director Michael Brown, on New Orleans residents who could not evacuate because they were too poor and lacked the means to leave, CNN interview, Sept. 1, 2005 (Source)
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Monty_Zoncolan: I gotta pay rent, tomorrow... Y'all know how "1st of the month" works, right?

shiat I didn't even think of rent. But only the poor pay rent. Well not so much with the eviction ban. They buy 65inch flat screens.


You sound as if you think TVs are some major expense.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, Tom_Slick, that wasn't a comment meant to be snarky @ you -- I see that it may have come off that way. It was just snark in general.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!: A Fark Handle: Monty_Zoncolan: I gotta pay rent, tomorrow... Y'all know how "1st of the month" works, right?

shiat I didn't even think of rent. But only the poor pay rent. Well not so much with the eviction ban. They buy 65inch flat screens.

You sound as if you think TVs are some major expense.


My television cost over ten thousand dollars when it first came out. I have had it for thirteen years. I have had to replace the color board which cost 2k but I got for free under warranty just had to pay the 500 bucks repair cost.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.


As a pet owner and animal lover, I get it. That many people, that many pets, on short notice? Pretty much guaranteed there will be off leash dogs getting into fights and biting people, crapping every where, cats yowling in carrier setting all the dogs off, screeching birds etc and that's not counting the emotional support crocodiles/ostrichs/kapybaras. Add to that people with allergies to animal hair and...yeah. I get it.

Not saying pet owners should fark off and die. There would be designated shelters for pet owners to go to.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: There is also grass subby. The oversight is forgiven


I got an entire yard full of this stuff
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been wondering how people who have no cars in New Orleans are supposed to evacuate at a moment's notice. Sure there were probably a few Greyhound buses leaving, how is that supposed to get everybody out?
 
Liadan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Monty_Zoncolan: I gotta pay rent, tomorrow... Y'all know how "1st of the month" works, right?

shiat I didn't even think of rent. But only the poor pay rent. Well not so much with the eviction ban. They buy 65inch flat screens.


Supreme Court lifted the eviction ban last week.

/Don't enjoy feeding trolls, but lot of people didn't hear about this.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: I've been wondering how people who have no cars in New Orleans are supposed to evacuate at a moment's notice. Sure there were probably a few Greyhound buses leaving, how is that supposed to get everybody out?


There's been about a week-long notice of how bad this could get.
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.


Because it's bad enough that families have to go to shelters and be crammed in a noisy environment with tons of strangers...why add a bunch of random animals that could potentially fight each other or injure other people?
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: Tom_Slick: Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.

As a pet owner and animal lover, I get it. That many people, that many pets, on short notice? Pretty much guaranteed there will be off leash dogs getting into fights and biting people, crapping every where, cats yowling in carrier setting all the dogs off, screeching birds etc and that's not counting the emotional support crocodiles/ostrichs/kapybaras. Add to that people with allergies to animal hair and...yeah. I get it.

Not saying pet owners should fark off and die. There would be designated shelters for pet owners to go to.


Or....if you own a pet, assume you need to be able to afford a motel room.

Creating a pet owner shelter means that's one less shelter for people that don't own pets.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Tom_Slick: Here's what I don't understand, why don't hurricane shelters take pets with their humans. I'm sure one of the reasons they stayed was because they couldn't take their pets with them to one of the shelters.

Because it's bad enough that families have to go to shelters and be crammed in a noisy environment with tons of strangers...why add a bunch of random animals that could potentially fight each other or injure other people?


Also, it's a farking pet. Get a new one if yours doesn't survive. Not like there aren't millions of them waiting to be adopted.

This country's obsession with anthropomorphizing animals is a farking fetish.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No cash, no gas?
Your ass is grass.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: I thought there was no mandatory evacuation order because there wasn't enough time. Highways away from the coast did not have capacity to handle the volume required. So they'd have hit tipping points and probably let even fewer vehicles out than did now. Many would have been on the road when the storm hit - certainly a worse place for most than hunkered down at home.

So it would not have helped a lot if every resident had plenty of money. There were logistical limits that were the main bottleneck.


That doesn't stop assholes from being angry at human compassion.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: I've been wondering how people who have no cars in New Orleans are supposed to evacuate at a moment's notice. Sure there were probably a few Greyhound buses leaving, how is that supposed to get everybody out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
