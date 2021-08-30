 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The outcome of a police Captain in Georgia that refused the vaccine, took horse de-wormer instead, and routinely posted anti-vaxx messages on social media will surprise you. (No it won't)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
62
    More: Dumbass, Poison control center, Police, Poison, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Captain Joe Manning, Constable, United States, Sheriff Chuck Moseley  
•       •       •

1400 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 7:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image image 850x444]


This yours?

It's solid work.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?


At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For those keeping score at home:

https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, at least it was LEO ...

/
Mask up
// Vaccines are your buddy
/// Meh
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His horse was free of worms?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Repeat or copy-cat?
 
neongoats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So one less police captain.

Too bad he probably infested others with his filthy plague rat disease.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?


Probably another one. Last night there was another "conservative anti-vaxxed talk radio host" that bit it about 12 hours after we had a thread about a different one.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only there was some evidenced-based indication that Covid will kill you...  And then if someone--anyone--could determine with a scientific certainty that the vaccine reduces both the number and severity of Covid cases...

Too much to hope for, I guess.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image image 850x444]

This yours?

It's solid work.


Not mine, it's been making the rounds on the Twitters.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's rude to laugh, but c'mon, man. You gotta work with me a little bit.
 
dracos31
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's rude to laugh, but c'mon, man. You gotta work with me a little bit.


It's not rude, it's karma for all the times he referred to minorities and liberals by pejoratives.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A police officer in the article says he was like one of the family. I'm guessing the sort of family you see in horror movies set in a rural area, where the odd "turist lady" disappears because Pappy Uncle Brother Joe Bob Bobby Billy needs new "breedin' stock."
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Suicide, even by the most stupid method, is almost always pretty sad.  This however, is more akin to a suicide bombing, just far less dramatic - he did what he could to take out as many other people as possible while committing suicide, even encouraging others to do the same. It deserves scorn, not pity.

F*ck this POS and his suicide cult, and good riddance.
 
Gonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It seriously gets funnier every time.
 
docilej
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sadden whenever someone uses the term " y'all " (...and when a federal agency does, it's that much more egregious).
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People like this makes me hope Hell is real.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We don't need to repeat. Two dead cops in FL made the news this weekend.
 
sniderman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

casual disregard: aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?

At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.


I'm getting tired of this too, so:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All I can say is LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

valenumr: casual disregard: aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?

At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.

I'm getting tired of this too, so:
[Fark user image image 176x286]


Ok. Who is that and what made her famous. Someone yesterday posted her pic when I poked fun at Wisconsin.
 
drxym
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Science - we have a vaccine that is 95% effective at reducing your chance of getting COVID, suffering severe symptoms, hospitalization and death.

Government - we're providing this vaccine for free to everyone because it's your and our best chance of getting back to normal.

Idiots - how much for 30 tubes of ivermectin horse paste please?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We asked a horse and cow should people take ivermectin?

Mr. horse: Nay

Mr. cow: Noooooooooo
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So a Georgia cop known for spreading lies about Covid is also a doughy white guy who posed for pictures with guns on the internet?

Huh. Who would've guessed?

Glad you're dead, Cracker Pig.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When they labeled that bottle of ivermectin "pig dewormer" this is not what they had in mind
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people think an anti parasitic will kill a virus.
And who was the first person to think this was a good idea? Are they just walking through a a farm supply store thinking "I sure as hell don't trust no thousands and thousands of scientists, researchers, and medical professionals. If only *I* could figure out a cure, I could....horse dewormer...hmmm covid kinda looks like a worm if it was in the shape of a circle...I bet this is the answer!"

Maybe we could just set up two vaccine stations. On one end of the lot, obvious medical technicians with a sign that says covid vaccines. On the other end, more technicians, but dressed in overalls, cowboy boots, and American flag jacket  and also giving the vaccine but with a handwritten cardboard sign that says "Get yer Ivermectin shot right here! $20 bucks only" (obviously you need to charge them for it, or they'd get suspicious. The techs just keep the money for having to deal with them)

I bet that would work!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank you for doing your part to strengthen the species. We have some fabulous parting gifts for you.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

imauniter: valenumr: casual disregard: aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?

At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.

I'm getting tired of this too, so:
[Fark user image image 176x286]

Ok. Who is that and what made her famous. Someone yesterday posted her pic when I poked fun at Wisconsin.


Boogie Nights
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The day after Thanksgiving, and all the knuckleheads who burnt their homes down trying to deep-fry a turkey 'cos they didn't read any of the articles from pervious years about people who burnt their homes down trying to deep-fry a turkey.

The day after July 4th, and all the ijjits who blew they're face off thinking, "I wonder why this mortar didn't go off..." as they peer down the barrel.

COVID, every day, and all the people who get their medical advice from the talking bobbleheads on TV and randos on Facebook.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

imauniter: valenumr: casual disregard: aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?

At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.

I'm getting tired of this too, so:
[Fark user image image 176x286]

Ok. Who is that and what made her famous. Someone yesterday posted her pic when I poked fun at Wisconsin.


No idea. I just miss old fark sometimes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sigh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: casual disregard: aagrajag: Is this a repeat, or did another one snuff it?

At this point I honestly don't know.

It is most tiresome.

I'm getting tired of this too, so:
[Fark user image 176x286]


" She's got Betty Davis Marty Feldman eyes nips ".

/ FTFM
// But oooh do they work for me
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As I lib, I feel ever so owned.

If more and more of these MAGAt ant-vaxxers continue to die of COVID, I'll be so owned I won't be able to stand it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chatoyance: When they labeled that bottle of ivermectin "pig dewormer" this is not what they had in mind


Defund Deworm the police!
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: For those keeping score at home:

https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/


Thanks.  Bookmarking that for the next time my covidiot cousins post a rant.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 512x512]


Archie Goodwin.  Did you ever hear the story about the comic book writer Archie Goodwin?  He started writing mysteries and selling them to Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine.  But they told him, "You can't use a famous fictional character -- Nero Wolfe's assistant -- as your pen name."  AG replied, "But it's my REAL name!" and send along a copy of his driver's license.  Obviously, the next question would be, "Was your dad a huge Nero Wolfe fan?"
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL! Bye!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"OK Folks Wayne Feed and Seed has some liquid and paste Ivermectin get it while supplies last," Manning wrote on Facebook

JFC.  Unreal.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

imauniter: Ok. Who is that and what made her famous.


valenumr: No idea. I just miss old fark sometimes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know, a lot of these cops aren't the picture of health to begin with. So, he had that going for him too, which is nice.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.