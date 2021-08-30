 Skip to content
(Independent)   And here you were, bothered that someone was breastfeeding in public
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That doesn't sound like me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark the pain away.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I clicked the link for the article
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are boobies? Free the boobies!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it."

Well, there's an interesting qualifier.  Doesn't sound like much of a change, if you put it that way.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alphax: "A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it."

Well, there's an interesting qualifier.  Doesn't sound like much of a change, if you put it that way.


The change is that it can't be just the cops complaining.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it.

"Hola.  Policia?  Si, there are people having sex in the public, and I was not invited."
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: Alphax: "A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it."

Well, there's an interesting qualifier.  Doesn't sound like much of a change, if you put it that way.

The change is that it can't be just the cops complaining.


The length of time it would take for the officers to arrive at the scene of the f*cking is also enough of a window to say no f*cking had happened. Which means there is no reason to respond to such a complaint, because it'll be gone in 60 seconds.

So, the cops in effect have paper-bagged public sex.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alphax: "A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it."

Well, there's an interesting qualifier.  Doesn't sound like much of a change, if you put it that way.


I'm sure if two uggos or drunken fatties are going at it hot and heavy the first thing you'll hear is "Levante la policia!"
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I never had a problem with public breast feeding, providing that the mother covers up. I always did. I also would sit in the car or some other semi private place. This is just disgusting. No one needs to see that, especially children.

       GET A F*CK*ING ROOM!!!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: wademh: Alphax: "A city in Mexico has approved a law change allowing sexual intercourse and exhibitionism in public, providing no one complains about it."

Well, there's an interesting qualifier.  Doesn't sound like much of a change, if you put it that way.

The change is that it can't be just the cops complaining.

The length of time it would take for the officers to arrive at the scene of the f*cking is also enough of a window to say no f*cking had happened. Which means there is no reason to respond to such a complaint, because it'll be gone in 60 seconds.

So, the cops in effect have paper-bagged public sex.


My sympathies to Mrs. Parks.
 
