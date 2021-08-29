 Skip to content
 
Lake Tahoe, one of the treasures of the West, may soon be another casualty of the climate crisis hoax
TwowheelinTim
I think the lake is going to survive submitter. And in case you hadn't noticed, your hair is on fire.
 
fragMasterFlash
Droughts have been playing hell with Lake Tahoe for decades. If you aren't there to gamble you should have already left a long time ago.
 
TwowheelinTim
I'm curious why you believe gambling is the only reason to visit the area. I haven't been there in a couple decades, but I've enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and mountain biking there way more than going to any of the casinos.

Please show your work.

Please show your work.
 
red230
You forgot hiking, the scenery there is absolutely spectacular. Here's the view from the summit of Mount Rose.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
You did not read my response carefully did you.

/not a question

/not a question
 
red230
Well to be fair it is late and I have been drinking.
 
TwowheelinTim
Yeah me too.

/out

/out
 
make me some tea
Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort got burned up. Not sure about structure loss but the cam is still up last I checked.
 
Gyrfalcon
make me some tea: Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort got burned up. Not sure about structure loss but the cam is still up last I checked.


When was that?? The fire hadn't gone past Twin Bridges the last I checked.
 
KodosZardoz
Still too late to save Fredo.
 
JRoo
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great, just when I was about to save up to 60% off my hotel stay.
 
daffy
My nephew is in Tahoe with his girlfriend and they had been evacuated. If it's a hoax, it's a really good one.
 
A Fark Handle
How's Incline Village doing?
 
Al!
If this isn't space lasers, nothing is.
 
elvisaintdead
this shiat would not have happened if Frank were still around. that's all I'm saying.
 
foo monkey
This is a logical fallacy.  You claim someone says X is the only reason, then offer several other reasons which are perfectly valid, but only support your fallacy that X is the only reason.

Also, a lot's changed in Tahoe in 20+ years.  Things like water levels.  Snow.  Skiing.  Go back and check it out.  They could use the revenue.
 
makerofbadjokes
shiat's on fire, Yo.
 
bughunter
A Fark Handle: How's Incline Village doing?


Incline Village still has the entire Lake between them and the fire.

This fire, anyway.

Not that it's stopping the smoke.  Apparently air quality there is just a few points shy of Immediately Fatal, according to my cow-orker who bought a vacation house near there...

I have a timeshare in Incline Village for the first week of March.  Ski conditions have sucked for 9 of the past 10 years because of the low snowfall.  We picked that week because it is historically prime for skiing.  Not anymore.

We also usually go camping every summer on the south side of the lake, just north of Emerald Bay.  Didn't go this year because school started in the middle of our reservation week, which was announced in April.

(We have to make reservations in February to get a week in August.)

That week was the week the fire started.

I have conflicted feelings about that.
 
LrdPhoenix
Don't worry, I'm sure the Cartwrights will take care of it in the nick of time.
 
makerofbadjokes
bughunter: according to my cow-orker


Is that just a lardass piggie?  A bovine pig hybrid?  Or have you found an Orc with a Minotaur grandparent?
 
ArcadianRefugee
Cool! Now I don't have to waste my time with all that "hiking" crap.
 
L33t Squirrel
Damn, last news I had read they were trying to save Strawberry Lodge and the general store, out by Twin Bridges. The family has a cabin out that way up strawberry tract, and it is beautiful up there. If Camp Sacramento really is gone, too, then there doesn't seem to be much left until it's in Tahoe itself. It was so surreal to hear about all of the towns along 50 getting wiped out, there are so many historical sites that are just GONE now. :(
 
wademh
You have made no sense. Maybe what was in your head made sense, but what you wrote is disjoint gibberish.
 
phishrace
Of course gambling isn't the only reason people go there. I went there about 30 years ago to get married (and gamble). Haven't been back since.
 
