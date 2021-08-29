 Skip to content
 
(AlterNet)   Ya know how you always hear those moderate religious people who say that regardless of belief, Jesus existed as a person? About that
    Jesus, New Testament, historical Jesus, Jesus and history, Gospel, Jesus Became God, New Testament gospels, existence of other witnesses  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 ...And the bezan shall be huge and black, and the eyes thereof red with the blood of living creatures, and the whore of Babylon shall ride forth on a three-headed serpent, and throughout the lands, there'll be a great rubbing of parts. Yeeah...
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.



yeah, but that article didn't prove anything.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.


yeah, but that article didn't prove anything.


Funny that I can picture you with OneHandWanking while you're saying this aloud.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.


I'd accept a photograph.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Singing on Sunday is not gonna save your soul now that Saturday's gone.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.

I'd accept a photograph.


I'll sell you a vintage autographed one for a year of TF.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all human efforts, all the lavish gifts of the emperor, and the propitiations of the gods, did not banish the sinister belief that the conflagration was the result of an order. Consequently, to get rid of the report, Nero fastened the guilt and inflicted the most exquisite tortures on a class hated for their abominations, called Christians by the populace.

Christus, from whom the name had its origin, suffered the extreme penalty during the reign of Tiberius at the hands of one of our procurators, Pontius Pilatus, and a most mischievous superstition, thus checked for the moment, again broke out not only in Judæa, the first source of the evil, but even in Rome, where all things hideous and shameful from every part of the world find their centre and become popular.

-Tacitus, 116CE

It's possible that a myth could be 80 years old, but it's obvious that Tacitus was not a fan of Christians, so if there was some doubt about Jesus's existence, he might have brought it up.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah, but #4 and #5 are bullsh*t. There are contradictory accounts of people who are 100% known to have existed.

/really, the whole article is bullsh*t, but meh
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Neat this article again. Must be a slow week.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.


For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.

Fixed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hell, historical records of the time (such as they were) pretty much established the exodus of the jews from egypt, except that they were not slaves at all, yet christians still cling to the being slaves narrative for more of that sweet Persecution Complex high.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Vell, Jesus is just zis guy, you know?'

Not well known is that he was voted Worst Dressed Being in the Known Universe.

/42
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What sorts of things do pagan authors from the time of Jesus have to say about him? Nothing. As odd as it may seem, there is no mention of Jesus at all by any of his pagan contemporaries. There are no birth records, no trial transcripts, no death certificates; there are no expressions of interest, no heated slanders, no passing references - nothing.

That also covers probably 99% of the population of 1st CE Roman Empire.
 
philodough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This better be a boss level Fark fight.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. Read all that and it's same as it ever was.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See, things like this

https://www.boredpanda.com/creepy-kid​s​-stories-tweets/

Are what makes it easy to believe that there is SOMETHING past our hollow lives. And I think that even the most ardent atheist would be willing to believe that

Its all the stupidity religion has that makes it so farked up and bad for our species. What started as a basic moral guideline was twisted over the centuries by old white men obsessed with money and power ibto some mockery of what it was and it has destroyed our world
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Passion of the Christ 2: Mything in Action - Jesus returns to the Holy Land to save POWs from a secret prison camp.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You ever notice that all the miracle stuff and prophet stuff happened before documentation, photographs, audio recordings, and film or video recording were possible? There's more evidence of UFOs, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness Monster than there is of Jesus!

Someone once asked me what it would take to get me to believe. I said that if I woke up the next morning and the WTC was restored to the way it was before the attacks I'd consider the possibility that something supernatural was afoot.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: For those who believe, no proof is needed.
For those who don't believe no proof would be sufficient.


The miracle is belief without proof.  Cornerstone of all the Jesus-based strains.
 
sys_64738
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, even as a non-Christian I can spot the BS in that article.

Let's take #2, for example. If we assume that Jesus was a man rather than any kind of divine figure, then Paul is reduced to "a guy talking out his ass about someone he'd never even met." Taking Paul's lack of knowledge about Jesus's life as proof that he never existed is like taking my lack of knowledge of the details of Stan Lee's life as proof that hewas fictional.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So. He's lessons and teaching were good. "Be a socialist. Love thy neighbors. When in doubt throw a party with unlimited booze."
 
