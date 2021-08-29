 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed)   "Wow, your garage is so hot. Did the AC die or something?"   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sad but true
They are truly useless people
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had a rich friend who thought insurance came with buying a new car.

She also brought two full suitcases for an overnight visit.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
3. "Having a pool. Everyone always wanted to come over to use it. Doesn't everyone else have a pool? Oh..."

Depending on where (and when) you lived, that wasn't just the realm of the rich. Millions of middle-class homeowners in the Sunbelt had/have pools. And most of them probably wished they hadn't.

/Double or triple that for those who had citrus trees.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, duh. The heat and humidity are bad for the classic car collection.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only rich kids get allowances?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rich people find stimulus checks amusing and don't know anyone who got one.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Only rich kids get allowances?


I got an allowance when I did my chores.

My boss is leaving for another job next month and said she won't be able to afford the lady that cleans the house any more (but will have much better hours, lower stress, etc). Sounds like her kids might have to learn what chores are.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rich people think of their Social Security check as walking-around money.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is anecdotal and a generalization, but I've definitely seen personality differences between people I've known who grew up rich and those who made their own fortunes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1. "If I broke something, it was just a funny joke about how clumsy I am, and it got replaced immediately. I've had so many phones, computers, and cameras that I can't even count, so I only realized as an adult that people don't just throw away their broken or used stuff, but actually fix it."


Meanwhile, I have in 47 years of life have paid to fix broken stuff.  It's just to expensive.
I upgraded my memory on my laptop on my own.
I used an old monitor when that same laptop screen stopped working.
I used broken cellphones till I could get an upgrade or found on in the wild.
I have been living with a malfunctioning Blu-ray player for 5 years.
My current laptop is 7 years old and I have to use a Bluetooth keyboard because about ten keys have stopped working.
My expensive ties are 20 years old.
I'm sleeping on a mat because my bed got old and moldy. It will likely be a year before I get a bed.
LOL
Meanwhile I have an epic microwave.
Two bikes that need new tubes.
So. Am I rich or poor?
I've had people tell me my childhood was rich.
But, I don't relate to any of those buzzfeed listed items.
I don't know.
Hell.
I can't figure out how people afford anything.
Even when I had a lover. We couldn't balance our books.
We was always broke.
Wtf?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2. "We had steak for dinner four or five days a week"
"And my dad died at 52 and... hey, why is my arm tingling and where did this pain in my jaw come from?"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Only rich kids get allowances?


We had allowance ... but it was exactly enough to cover school lunches.  If you wanted to spend it on anything else, we had to make our own lunch
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm a cheap bastard, but having a second person (roommate, significant other) really helps the cheapness just by cutting rent/utilities in half.

I'm not a fan of the job-cutting self-checkout lines, but I've unloaded a change jar on one to buy groceries rather than have the x% taken by Coinstar.  Clearance everything, thrift store dishes/clothing, brand name nothing.

You know what blew my mind when I was a kid?  Central air.  How crazy is it to have AC in every room of your house?!

"No pleasure, no rapture, no exquisite sin greater... than central air."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm just happy to have a garage.

/ It does need some ventilation
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: You know what blew my mind when I was a kid?  Central air.  How crazy is it to have AC in every room of your house?!


I have seen people that have air conditioning on their front porches. No, not an enclosed porch, an open porch. Then there was the people who had a giant gazebo in their back yard and had it air conditioned. That really blew my mind,
 
