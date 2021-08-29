 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Now watch as all the MAGAs suddenly get super butthurt about photo ID   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Tractor Supply had a letter obviously written by lawyers telling people to not use it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: Tractor Supply had a letter obviously written by lawyers telling people to not use it.


Well of course they would, those smart-ass "New York" lawyers made them say that to protect the medical-industrial complex and their profits.  You should avoid Tractor Supply, they're obviously controlled by the libs.  Get your ivermectin from online.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sheep need not apply.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ok, here we are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Tractor Supply had a letter obviously written by lawyers telling people to not use it.

Well of course they would, those smart-ass "New York" lawyers made them say that to protect the medical-industrial complex and their profits.  You should avoid Tractor Supply, they're obviously controlled by the libs.  Get your ivermectin from online.


From www.thisisnotagriftipromisereallyimean​itbutnorefunds.com
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 309x540]


I am talking to one of them to spend next weekend around my house.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: [Fark user image 512x353]


static.americasbestracing.netView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life


And that person who was saved will vote Repuglican. So, win?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When, inevitably, someone in the future recounts the events of the COVID pandemic, I do not envy them the task of trying to explain to future generations how a sizeable minority of Americans were somehow convinced that horse dewormer was a better choice than a proven vaccine.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You can't really see my face in this one, but, trust me, that's me under there."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 309x540]


Yes, I occasionally go to Ocala, Florida for work. There are also horse farms and riding facilities all around there. Pre-COVID, morning breakfast at the hotel could be glorious, except it's sometimes hard to tell whether I should just have a seat over there.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life


But at what cost?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
closerweekly.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Extraordinary-P​opular-Delusions-Madness-Crowds/dp/146​3740514

Twolips, wrapped around an orange mushroom.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fully tested and FDA approved vaccine? No thanks! Horse medicine that kills worms mixed with bleach that some chiropractor with a revoked license said would work? Inject that shiat right into my eyeballs!"

What the Christfark is wrong with people?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life

But at what cost?


According to the pic, $10.99
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might want to be very specific about the type of picture with the horse they are requesting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 309x540]


That's a photo I can really get behind.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 309x540]


Most people don't realize that's an optical illusion. But if you look closely, there's a horse in that picture.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an online dating profile pic includes a horse, you will never be as important as the horse.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry Fido, I have to take your ivermectin to own the libs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So heroin is a gateway to ivermectin?
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once I get over feeling so completely owned from all this, I need to hear stories about all the surprise worms being shat out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am my own horse! No picture necessary!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Also, some people are reverse centaurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life

And that person who was saved will vote Repuglican. So, win?


The only thing they read is Leviticus
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kokomo61: If an online dating profile pic includes a horse, you will never be as important as the horse.


On the one hand, yeah. On the other, see fragMasterFlash's post.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'd better start keeping it behind the counter. Otherwise there will be a spate of shoplifting.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 309x540]


I wanna go on that ride, dad!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I am my own horse! No picture necessary!
[Fark user image image 425x425]
/Also, some people are reverse centaurs.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 309x540]

I am talking to one of them to spend next weekend around my house.


What are you going to do with a horse all weekend?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Tractor Supply had a letter obviously written by lawyers telling people to not use it.

Well of course they would, those smart-ass "New York" lawyers made them say that to protect the medical-industrial complex and their profits.  You should avoid Tractor Supply, they're obviously controlled by the libs.  Get your ivermectin from online.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Jesus McSordid: eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life

And that person who was saved will vote Repuglican. So, win?

The only thing they read is Leviticus


Selectively.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stupid motherfarkers doing everything they can to NOT do what is needed for COVID.  I've heard that hydroxychloroquine is still a thing.  Rand Paul claiming that the scientific community will not even study Ivermectin as a potential treatment because they don't like Trump.  I don't even recall Trump saying anything about Ivermectin.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lot's of folks are taking it when they feel a little hoarse, despite what the neigh-sayers are telling them and they're hoofing it over to the far, supply store to get it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Requiring a photo ID to purchase ivermectin is racist.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Fully tested and FDA approved vaccine? No thanks! Horse medicine that kills worms mixed with bleach that some chiropractor with a revoked license said would work? Inject that shiat right into my eyeballs!"

What the Christfark is wrong with people?


Oppositional defiant disorder.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've never in my life had to ask someone if they're a horse person.

Like triathletes & cross-fitters, that piece of information is always volunteered at the earliest possible moment.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: https://www.amazon.com/Extraordinary-​P​opular-Delusions-Madness-Crowds/dp/146​3740514

Twolips, wrapped around an orange mushroom.


Your Amazon link.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm trying to work out a snark about a picture with a maga and a horsehead in bed being good enough to buy dewormer, but I haven't had coffee yet... not sure if it's worth the effort
 
wingnut396
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 309x540]


I'd ride that bareback, but I'd probably get thrown off.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I am my own horse! No picture necessary!
[Fark user image 425x425]
/Also, some people are reverse centaurs.
[Fark user image 425x566]


My wife was listening to George Noory last night and there was some guy on who said he was a horse in a human body. (He was a horse in a past life.)

You better believe that he has a book for sale....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Jesus McSordid: eurotrader: There is a very good chance that hand written note saved a life

And that person who was saved will vote Repuglican. So, win?

The only thing they read is Leviticus


They don't obey it, either:
Leviticus 19:
13" 'Do not defraud or rob your neighbor.
" 'Do not hold back the wages of a hired worker overnight.
14" 'Do not curse the deaf or put a stumbling block in front of the blind, but fear your God. I am the Lord.
15" 'Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor fairly.
16" 'Do not go about spreading slander among your people.
" 'Do not do anything that endangers your neighbor's life

33" 'When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them.
34The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The irony of MAGAts wanting de-wormer...
 
