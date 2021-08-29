 Skip to content
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The university I used to work at already did this with a go date of August 1. Out of 5500+ employees, less than 20 were stubborn enough to get fired.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Colleges need to do this. Period.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot if Universities and hospitals are doing this, and it is good. well past time to stop coddling these baby anti vaxxers abd anti maskers, they have no place in an institution of higher learning.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do they take their retirement?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just make it a federal program. Vaccinate or lose your social security...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Colleges need to do this. Period.

Everybody

needs to do this.

Anti-vaxx shiatbirds don't deserve money. They don't deserve to live in polite society. They don't care about the new social contract, which states: "fark you, you don't get to give me plague, and I don't care what bullshiat you interpret to be in the constitution that makes mandatory vaccinations unconstitutional, because it's not farking there. It never was. Grow up, roll up your sleeve, and get the farking shot."

If they can't handle it, fark them. They can be destitute.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: How do they take their retirement?


I've been told they will be able to transfer over to Trump University* with full retirement and tenure.


*may not actually exist
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, fake vax card and herd immunity. Then, outbreak because these deep thinkers thought that they were the only ones who had a fake card.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kind of a neat irony coming from a university whose fortune was once derived in part from people's fondness for smoking  --  which was "endorsed by doctors" in leading advertisements.

At least I hope it's a little ironic. Because I don't want to start one of THOSE discussions.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: kdawg7736: Colleges need to do this. Period.

Everybody needs to do this.

Anti-vaxx shiatbirds don't deserve money. They don't deserve to live in polite society. They don't care about the new social contract, which states: "fark you, you don't get to give me plague, and I don't care what bullshiat you interpret to be in the constitution that makes mandatory vaccinations unconstitutional, because it's not farking there. It never was. Grow up, roll up your sleeve, and get the farking shot."

If they can't handle it, fark them. They can be destitute.


Meh. Attacking retirement funds is actually a bit extreme to me. Those are based on past employment and have been earned by the employee.

What's the standing for a private entity to seize assets and property? It's an overreach. It shouldn't allowed.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Kind of a neat irony coming from a university whose fortune was once derived in part from people's fondness for smoking  --  which was "endorsed by doctors" in leading advertisements.

At least I hope it's a little ironic. Because I don't want to start one of THOSE discussions.


I'm going to guess slaves too. Fark Duke!
 
