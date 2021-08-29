 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ida's landfall at Port Fourchon caught on video   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

904 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 11:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pictures don't do it justice
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look closely you can see Jim Cantore fly by while desperately clinging to his microphone.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why you evacuate from low-lying areas before hurricanes come ashore.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's insane!! I posted on another thread that Grand Isle police station apparently called early in a panic because they already had four feet of water and that was just beginning of the storm. And now there's no contact out there. The Cajun Navy said they are getting calls from scared, desperate families who are trapped in their homes that have lost roofs but can't be rescued.  He's saying he thinks it's worse than Katrina. God I hope not.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.


I'm sure you'd have no problem swimming against currents created by 150mph winds for hours.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

I'm sure you'd have no problem swimming against currents created by 150mph winds for hours.


Dude, I swam the butterfly. The butterfly, dude.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God's wrath for people having pronouns. I mean coffee cake. Mmmm coffee cake.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, they should just make everything in hurricane country out of those cameras.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.


It's not that the wind is blowin', but WHAT the wind in blowin'.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Port FourChan? I don't want to look.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Realistically, how much time left does New Orleans have before becoming uninhabitable? I'm total team doomsayer, but even at my most optimistic I can't see it being more than twenty.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks. I'll be at the Rayville Super8 if you need me.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

I'm sure you'd have no problem swimming against currents created by 150mph winds for hours.



I've seen him swim. This dudes legit.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JRoo: Port FourChan? I don't want to look.


It's just a sea of piss.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JRoo: Port FourChan? I don't want to look.


Nah, it's just Pier /b/ you gotta avoid.

(Well, that and the /pol/ station.)
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ora-Ida tots and pears.

kroger.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

It's not that the wind is blowin', but WHAT the wind in blowin'.


I'm not being serious.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: AppleOptionEsc: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

It's not that the wind is blowin', but WHAT the wind in blowin'.

I'm not being serious.


Typical butterfly swimmer.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: max_pooper: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

I'm sure you'd have no problem swimming against currents created by 150mph winds for hours.


I've seen him swim. This dudes legit.


I wish I'd seen this before my last post. We could have had fun with that.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mofa: Three Crooked Squirrels: AppleOptionEsc: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

It's not that the wind is blowin', but WHAT the wind in blowin'.

I'm not being serious.

Typical butterfly swimmer.


Or this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well then. Good luck, everyone. I hope that everyone who could get out...got out.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I spent a year in Houma, and went to Grand Isle often to go crabbing and body surfing.

I loved Grand Isle and hope they survive and recover.

/"but bughunter, what about Houma?"
//crickets
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do families ignore orders to evacuate, some voluntary, some mandatory, so that they can "ride out" a farking hurricane.

First responders are not going to come for a long time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.


>drinks entire bottle of Jack in one swig<

Right behind you, bro, let's do this!!!!!
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: I spent a year in Houma, and went to Grand Isle often to go crabbing and body surfing.

I loved Grand Isle and hope they survive and recover.

/"but bughunter, what about Houma?"
//crickets


CSB
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.

>drinks entire bottle of Jack in one swig<

Right behind you, bro, let's do this!!!!!


I'll funny that!
 
carkiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. Holy shiat.
2. 
Masonna - Ejaculation Generater (Full Album)
Youtube zsnP7WEOkfk

3. Holy farking fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like someone set the dishwasher for the heavy pot scrubber cycle and climbed inside.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TCS is on my Mt. Rushmore of world's greatest swimmers, along with Aquaman, Mark Spitz, and that cool guy on which they based the movie Back to School.
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: Why do families ignore orders to evacuate, some voluntary, some mandatory, so that they can "ride out" a farking hurricane.

First responders are not going to come for a long time.


Some people don't have the means to evacuate or there may be extenuating circumstances that make it not possible. Then there are those ones who value their freedums
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing Biden is in charge:  He might see they get more than paper towels.

/This is goingnto suck balls for a very long time.
//Fill your tanks because gas about to jump.
///Three slashies below sea level.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*Taps*
That brave brave little weather resistant camera capturing all it could until the end. Sniff
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: I loved Grand Isle and hope they survive and recover.


Rebuilding Grand Isle after this hurricane would be a testament to American hubris and damnable stupidity.

Which is why I expect it will happen.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: TCS is on my Mt. Rushmore of world's greatest swimmers, along with Aquaman, Mark Spitz, and that cool guy on which they based the movie Back to School.


I've done a Triple Lindy. I just don't like to talk about it. Feels like bragging.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hammettman: Why do families ignore orders to evacuate, some voluntary, some mandatory, so that they can "ride out" a farking hurricane.

First responders are not going to come for a long time.


I'm sure it's to follow social distancing guidelines and protect their cache of masks.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks, now I know how that baby felt that got left in the washing machine.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I was on swim team from about 6 years old to about 13 or 14. I'd like to think I could ride this out.


Pfft. I once played Jean Valjean in whilst in high school theater
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Realistically, how much time left does New Orleans have before becoming uninhabitable? I'm total team doomsayer, but even at my most optimistic I can't see it being more than twenty.


My guess: Until ocean levels are regularly near levee height, I would expect it would be a while.  It won't be a single mass abandonment, but by those with the means to go and those without any other choice

But, as flooding repeats and grows more frequent, insurance prices will keep going up or they'll stop insuring.  That's already happening in Florida.  Folks won't be able to rebuild anything of sizeable value.  They'll start losing everything and be forced to move.  It won't be the entire city that disappears at once, but it will happen.  Property tax collection will fade, the city will face its own gradual flight and financial failure.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Realistically, how much time left does New Orleans have before becoming uninhabitable? I'm total team doomsayer, but even at my most optimistic I can't see it being more than twenty.


It is all about the Old River Control Structure. If that goes away, New Orleans goes.  If it hadn't been built in 1963, New Orleans would have been abandoned or shrunk to nearly nothing in the 1990s since they'd be sitting in a brackish dying swamp with no river.  New Orleans has basically been living on borrowed time.
 
Liadan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hammettman: Why do families ignore orders to evacuate, some voluntary, some mandatory, so that they can "ride out" a farking hurricane.

First responders are not going to come for a long time.


Finances and mobility issues are two of the big reasons.

New Orleans is a city with fantastic public transportation, which means a lot of households without private vehicles. There's also a lot of low income households who don't have the cash reserves to suddenly miss 3 days of work, plus pay for gas and hotels, even if they do have a car. Toss in an elderly or disabled family member (good God, have you ever tried to get a 90 year old to hustle anywhere?) and you get a number of people who take their chances with sheltering in place.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This not real. Just like covid.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This not real. Just like covid.


1/10
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: TCS is on my Mt. Rushmore of world's greatest swimmers, along with Aquaman, Mark Spitz, and that cool guy on which they based the movie Back to School.


But can he do a Triple Lindy?

Back to School - Triple Lindy
Youtube rDMMYT3vkTk
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: The Pope of Manwich Village: TCS is on my Mt. Rushmore of world's greatest swimmers, along with Aquaman, Mark Spitz, and that cool guy on which they based the movie Back to School.

I've done a Triple Lindy. I just don't like to talk about it. Feels like bragging.


Me reading this thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wobambo: Realistically, how much time left does New Orleans have before becoming uninhabitable? I'm total team doomsayer, but even at my most optimistic I can't see it being more than twenty.


New Orleans has always had a couple of strips of high ground on each bank of the river that are a good ten feet above sea level.

The reason they have trouble is that after they built out all that high ground, they decided to drain the swamp to make more land to build on.  Just like the Dutch, they put up dykes (levees) and pump out the water to make dry land.

However, if the pumps stop running or the levees break, those swamps fill back in.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's only gaining velocity too. Before long it will be in Eightchoun and then look TF out.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.