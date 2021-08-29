 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   California is renaming State landmarks and is accepting suggestions from anyone, even you lot   (renamecalifornia.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, Text messaging, Public utility, SMS, California, Public utilities commission, All rights reserved, Public utilities, a-lifetime chance  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The problem, as I see it, is that there is no context to the pictures.

Most places in Ca. have either Indigenous or Spanish names.  The former names are often connected to each in some way.
It would be nice if we looked backward a bit, seeing as how we/Ca are so inclusive.

A well known joke in SoCal is having the newbie reporter tying to pronounce Port Hueneme. It's an instant fail and that is an easy one.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Landy McLandmark
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no1curr: Landy McLandmark


And... we're done.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: no1curr: Landy McLandmark

And... we're done.


Halfy McHalfdome.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Call everything Penis. Upvote.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 rocks?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cali-farkin-withcha
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: The problem, as I see it, is that there is no context to the pictures.

Most places in Ca. have either Indigenous or Spanish names.  The former names are often connected to each in some way.
It would be nice if we looked backward a bit, seeing as how we/Ca are so inclusive.

A well known joke in SoCal is having the newbie reporter tying to pronounce Port Hueneme. It's an instant fail and that is an easy one.


Heh, I grew up in Ventura and Oxnard. When I had family or friends visiting from out of state, I would do that same thing.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke the shiat out of this folks!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Prevention Rake Lake
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picturesque Trail
Flowery Meadow
Hilly Lake

Where do I collect my cheque?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Picturesque Trail
Flowery Meadow
Hilly Lake

Where do I collect my cheque?


Tallish Mountain
Flowing River
Deadly Surf (trust us)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trail #1
Trail #2
Trail #...

Mountain #1
Mountain #2
Mountain #...

Lake #1
Lake #2
Lake #...
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cali McCalface
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No way I'm hiking that but I'll Instagram it to make people think I did" Trail

"No way I'm hiking that but I'll Instagram it to make people think I did" Meadow

"No way I'm kayaking that but I'll Instagram it to make people think I did" Lake.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: A well known joke in SoCal is having the newbie reporter tying to pronounce Port Hueneme. It's an instant fail and that is an easy one.


I categorically reject "Why knee me?" and prefer to call it Weenie me.

In all reality, it's probably Weh-neh-meh, but got Angloed to its current name, like Placer County (PLAsser v. pla-SEHR).  Better than Bel Air, which used to be Rancho Buenos Aires, but heaven forbid you have a name in Spanish for a fancy place... just make it French.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we have a data collection trap.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since we should make suggestions, I need the Tongva for "take the water from this lake, carry it across this meadow to put out the fire on that trail".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Next Wildfire"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mount WTF Is Up With Your Recall Election System?  Seriously, How High Were You When You Made That shiat Up?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Name This Trail


His Imperial Majesty Emperor Norton I Trail.

Or just Emperor Norton Trail.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not So Big Sur.

The Sierra Mochas.

HollyOOPS!

Mt. Whuzzup?

Huntington Beach and Involuntary Detox Compound

Hollywood Boulevard

Sequoia National Old-Growth Tree Graveyard
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dp3: In all reality, it's probably Weh-neh-meh, but got Angloed to its current name, like Placer County (PLAsser v. pla-SEHR).


That's not how the syllables are emphasized in Spanish, though.  It's TAco, not taCO.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dp3: blender61: A well known joke in SoCal is having the newbie reporter tying to pronounce Port Hueneme. It's an instant fail and that is an easy one.

I categorically reject "Why knee me?" and prefer to call it Weenie me.

In all reality, it's probably Weh-neh-meh, but got Angloed to its current name, like Placer County (PLAsser v. pla-SEHR).  Better than Bel Air, which used to be Rancho Buenos Aires, but heaven forbid you have a name in Spanish for a fancy place... just make it French.


Let's not forget Rodeo Drive.  The snobs say "Row Day O".  It's "Row Dee O", biatches!  And that's not even mangled Spanish.  Just a bunch of rich snobs being snobs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Future burn area
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mount UFIA
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, this is a stupid waste of time & treasure, & I say that as someone who has lived in California since 1974 and loves the State. My favorite area is the one nicknamed The Middle Kingdom (between Sta. Barbara & San Luis Obispo along the Coast. I was surprised to find the geography & climate is nearly identical to Adalusia when I was stationed in Spain a few years later. No wonder the early Spanish loved it so much and made it the center of their necklace of missions.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody's done Statey McStateface yet? I really thought that would be the first three or four posts in the thread.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Mount UFIA


I've read that a few ways, and they're all great
 
Krieghund
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Google Trail at Alphabet Meadows.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hootery Boobery Lake
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Put a line underneath every sign "If you tell your parents what you experienced, they wouldn't understand."
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Heh, I grew up in Ventura and Oxnard.


Heh, I was living in Oxnard in 1989 when I tuned in to The Tonight Show and watched Carnac the Magnificent divine the following answer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Carnac the Magnificent:  Oxnard.

Ed McMahon:  Oxnard...

CtM:  Oxnard.

EM:  Heh heh heh...

Fark user imageView Full Size


CtM:  What is the most disgusting part of an ox?

/rip funnyman
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dumb-Ass-Monkey Trail
Mount Farkistan
UFIA Lake
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.