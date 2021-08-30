 Skip to content
(KTVQ Billings)   The town of Ismay, MT has turned down COVID relief money because they don't need it, due in part to renaming themselves "Joe, Montana" in the 1990s and reaping enough of a windfall to fix their fire truck and build a community center   (ktvq.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Give me an A!  Seriously, has anyone seen an A lying around?

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...and all the tax revenues they get from the dental floss farm.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
KYSS, known as KY-102 (then a rock station).

/ since the article didn't include it
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More like Dismay MT, amirite
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
mosports.forums.rivals.com
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know ... morons.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"One eastern Montana town, where the 2020 census tallied 17 residents, has responded with a polite no"

Alrighty then.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: You know ... morons.


Honestly, as far as small-town egregiousness goes these days, this seems to be very low on the list. They weren't getting much gov't money, and they claim they don't need it, so give it to people who do. Not "don't give it to anyone", much to my shock as much as anyone
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What sinister organization is this too-sweet-to-be-real town a front for?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Think of all the horse paste this can buy for more deserving towns.
 
