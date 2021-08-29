 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   The Milk Crate Challenge ends with fatality in Maryland   (fox5dc.com) divider line
37
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was shot by the dairy council, or what? Come on local news.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sometimes I feel like I am missing out by not participating in social media platforms and all.  Having no idea what the challenge du jour is.

Then I sit back and realize how much better off I am not knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm confused by this story unless the milk crate challenge also involves guns
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For those not in the Know ... This is why we deserve the comet...

TikTok's Viral Milk Crate Challenge Causing Life-Threatening Conditions!
Youtube VENY5FA93xI
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Sometimes I feel like I am missing out by not participating in social media platforms and all.  Having no idea what the challenge du jour is.

Then I sit back and realize how much better off I am not knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.


But here we all are, participating in a social media platform and knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barfmaker: BizarreMan: Sometimes I feel like I am missing out by not participating in social media platforms and all.  Having no idea what the challenge du jour is.

Then I sit back and realize how much better off I am not knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.

But here we all are, participating in a social media platform and knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.


I consider Fark to be anti-social media.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Barfmaker: BizarreMan: Sometimes I feel like I am missing out by not participating in social media platforms and all.  Having no idea what the challenge du jour is.

Then I sit back and realize how much better off I am not knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.

But here we all are, participating in a social media platform and knowing what stupid things people are doing in the name of challenges.

I consider Fark to be anti-social media.


You.  You, I like.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With hospitals filled up with Covidiots, this is not the time for such stunts.

If I was a nurse or doctor in the ER and one of these knuckleheads came in, he would not get friendly bedside treatment from me. In fact, I would probably say/do something that would get me fired.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ravens have to ruin everything.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dying for the tik toks. Wow.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The Ravens have to ruin everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size

*scowls*
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Injuries are healed automatically if you take Ivermectin.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This thread is brought to you by...

S.O.D. - Milk (1985)
Youtube 7hfaB4tjmLc
 
skybird659
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another internet challenge shot down...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Picklehead: With hospitals filled up with Covidiots, this is not the time for such stunts.

If I was a nurse or doctor in the ER and one of these knuckleheads came in, he would not get friendly bedside treatment from me. In fact, I would probably say/do something that would get me fired.


If you were a nurse or doctor in an ER and yelled at everyone who came in injured by having done something stupid, you'd probably have no voice left by midshift. I remember one of my visits listening to the doctors at the next bed trying delicately to ask the patient if he had perhaps shoved some object up his rectum.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought the story was going to be someone died because they fell off a bunch of milk crates.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Evolution of Fatality Sound Effect (1992-2019)
Youtube _OyN4PhEr1M
 
almejita
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: This thread is brought to you by...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hfaB4tj​mLc]


Dead Kennedys - I Fought the Law
Youtube 9dB_ubVAnGw


Well, it mentions Milk.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Picklehead: If I was a nurse or doctor ... I would probably say/do something that would get me fired.


I've no doubt.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just think: if he had won, he would have been internet famous.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I blame minecraft
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fun (not stupid dangerous) milk crate challenge has existed in the rock climbing community for a long time. It's done at popular climbing campsites, or as a side event at competitions, not actually at the crag. Put on your harness and tie into a top rope type setup. The challenge is to stack milk crates while climbing the stack you build. Single crate on each level. Someone belays you and someone hands up a new crate every time you make it a crate higher. Go until your tower blows apart and you fall. Most crates stacked wins. I've seen someone get so many stacked the tallest guy was using a bear pole to send up the crates and the guy on top was struggling to reach low enough to grab them. Only danger is the person handing up crates needs to keep their eye on the stack and be ready to bail.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is so challenging about Milk Rating?  All you have to do is read the labels!
i1.wp.comView Full Size
Personally, I like Whole milk.  But sometimes I like a little glass of half and half to dunk my Biscott--What??Oh!
wrywingpolitics.comView Full Size
/never mind
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: A fun (not stupid dangerous) milk crate challenge has existed in the rock climbing community for a long time. It's done at popular climbing campsites, or as a side event at competitions, not actually at the crag. Put on your harness and tie into a top rope type setup. The challenge is to stack milk crates while climbing the stack you build. Single crate on each level. Someone belays you and someone hands up a new crate every time you make it a crate higher. Go until your tower blows apart and you fall. Most crates stacked wins. I've seen someone get so many stacked the tallest guy was using a bear pole to send up the crates and the guy on top was struggling to reach low enough to grab them. Only danger is the person handing up crates needs to keep their eye on the stack and be ready to bail.


If it's not stupid dangerous, it's not real fun but just sparkling amusement.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
//oh, jeezus h. christmas, Fark
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marukusu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/Vj58VpC-zHQ
Relevant
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Landover, MD is the redneck part of Maryland. So he was probably shot during a dispute over who owned the milk crates. PG Country police are involved, so there might be a drug correlation there, too.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets.
They knew what they were getting into.
I say let them crash.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: A fun (not stupid dangerous) milk crate challenge has existed in the rock climbing community for a long time. It's done at popular climbing campsites, or as a side event at competitions, not actually at the crag. Put on your harness and tie into a top rope type setup. The challenge is to stack milk crates while climbing the stack you build. Single crate on each level. Someone belays you and someone hands up a new crate every time you make it a crate higher. Go until your tower blows apart and you fall. Most crates stacked wins. I've seen someone get so many stacked the tallest guy was using a bear pole to send up the crates and the guy on top was struggling to reach low enough to grab them. Only danger is the person handing up crates needs to keep their eye on the stack and be ready to bail.


IRL Minecraft
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Society will fall apart because people want views and likes and have no critical thinking skills

Should just let everyone try the hemlock challenge, and improve humanity at the same time
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man the milk crate challenge has gotten hardcore.
 
