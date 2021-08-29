 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   If your solution to a women's rights issue is building better menstrual huts, you might want to stop taking advice from Bob Villa   (npr.org)
32
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their crust is good, but the red suce tastes funny.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's interesting is that at the pueblos in New Mexico, before the Spanish showed up, the women built the houses and lived in them with their families.  Unmarried teen boys and adult bachelors had to live in the underground kivas until they were married.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean how do you market this?

Cooter cabanas?
Red tide tents?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's insane. Have you seen the price of lumber?

Just set them adrift on an ice floe like civilized cultures do.

/ice flow floe
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very sacred practice for Orthidox Jews. I scoffed at it, being American and all that. But, it was explained to me in great detail. The symbolic reunion between husband and wife when it's over is quite beautiful.

Of course as always, one's mileage may vary.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: That's insane. Have you seen the price of lumber?

Just set them adrift on an ice floe like civilized cultures do.

/ice flow floe


images.moviesanywhere.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: That's insane. Have you seen the price of lumber?

Just set them adrift on an ice floe like civilized cultures do.

/ice flow floe


The worst line I ever recorded (If Emperor had TTS Shorts Blooper)
Youtube qProQ5QUH9w
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob who?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man my menstrual defenses are quite strong.

This is sick for several reasons.
 
tekmo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: It's a very sacred practice for Orthidox Jews misogynistic scumbags.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: It's a very sacred practice for Orthidox Jews. I scoffed at it, being American and all that. But, it was explained to me in great detail. The symbolic reunion between husband and wife when it's over is quite beautiful.

Of course as always, one's mileage may vary.


You can dress up anything with a lot of words and a good back story..

/and then the murders began....
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the proper term is "She Shed"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean....dudes be getting nervous when ladies be flexing their uteri.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It would be an interesting twist if the whole concept was invented by women who just wanted to get away from the family for a few days.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She makes her way to a kurma ghar - or menstruation hut.

It's a mud shack with a broken door and no toilet. When it rains, water leaks through the mud-tiled roof.


The shiat those guys get away with.
 
skybird659
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....dudes be getting nervous when ladies be flexing their uteri.


I mean.. idiot dudes be getting nervous when ladies be flexing their uteri.

FIFY
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unsanitary? A woman can't clean a hut?

Unsafe I'd understand. But unsanitary?

(Recalibrate your snark gauges. It's tongue-in-cheek.)
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There have been times when I longed for an isolation hut (although not with scorpions) just for a break. Shaming half the population for natural biological processes is benighted and wrong.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Bob who?


preoccupiedterritory.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I try to be accepting of other cultures, but these people are just farking savages.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bob who?

[preoccupiedterritory.com image 300x208]

I failed to notice the Star of David added to that image until the instant after I pressed "Add Comment."

/not sure if sorry
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Invincible: It would be an interesting twist if the whole concept was invented by women who just wanted to get away from the family for a few days.


Nice as it would be if this were the case, I have a feeling that it isn't spa-week for the women in cultures that practice this.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: Bob who?

[preoccupiedterritory.com image 300x208]

I failed to notice the Star of David added to that image until the instant after I pressed "Add Comment."

/not sure if sorry


Seems to pair well with Kitty's comment earlier in the thread.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: Seems to pair well with Kitty's comment earlier in the thread.


Thus my ambivalence.
/imma go with serendipitous humor
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I mean how do you market this?

Cooter cabanas?
Red tide tents?


Maxi Pad?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Bob who?


Bob House, The House Making Guy
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Unsanitary? A woman can't clean a hut?

Unsafe I'd understand. But unsanitary?

(Recalibrate your snark gauges. It's tongue-in-cheek.)


Lacks napkins.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, they do attract bears.  But where is the PMS hut?
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dave Foley, you're our only hope!
Kids in the Hall: Menstruation
Youtube Cm4FdyWaOCo
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is where trying to change other people's cultures because YOU find them barbaric runs into big snags. Right now, the "menstrual huts" are hovels with dirt floors where women are attacked by scorpions. So a nonprofit wants to make them into "menstrual homes" with actual amenities and beds, asking the reasonable question Monteiro agrees that the nicer huts may not be a perfect solution but asks: "Can we allow women to die? Can we allow women to be sick and be uncomfortable?"

Because the other solution, waiting till the villages get rid of the segregation and the huts completely means that UNTIL then, women have to crouch in doorless shacks and fight off snakes and potential rapists; because the IDEAL solution--women not having to go there at all--has not been accomplished yet.

I would suggest that IF the ideal cannot be attained immediately, then the interim solution of "menstrual homes" where women can at least have decent facilities during their segregation is the only humane option. I would also suggest that perception drives attitude: women get substandard huts for their "uncleanness" because they are viewed as substandard and then viewed as substandard because they stay in such filthy places; giving them better places to stay would by default cause them to be seen as slightly less filthy (if only because they wouldn't be as filthy).

Better facilities would also make the women themselves feel less degraded and isolated (which is part of the goal of "menstrual huts") by giving them decent surroundings not designed to emphasize their "uncleanness." Someone who says something like this:

Dilip Barsagade, executive director of Society for People's Action in Rural Services and Health (SPARSH), says you also have to consider the dignity of the women, not just creature comforts

is clearly not listening to himself when he (I'm guessing it's a he) when he talks about the "dignity of the women." It is very difficult to feel good about yourself when you're huddled on the dirt floor of a shack a mile from town. A few creature comforts do wonders to improving your personal sense of dignity.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: CruiserTwelve: Bob who?

Bob House, The House Making Guy


As long as it's not lupus.
 
