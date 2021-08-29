 Skip to content
 
(Trust.org)   While Hurricane Ida gets all the attention, Hurricane Nora has been tearing up the entire west coast of Mexico   (news.trust.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wait until it gets to Arizona
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."


They are hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Wait until it gets to Arizona


Yep.

If the track is just just slightly west then it will follow up the Sea of Cortés and intensify.

On the plus side. The Great Wall will take a pounding either way.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: WoodyHayes: You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."

They are hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.


Yup, something I didn't know when the day started. Hooray!
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Major industries in Baja California

Aerospace. Car manufacturing. Medical devices. Appliances. Tequila...

Wait! STOP THE PRESSES!!!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: cretinbob: WoodyHayes: You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."

They are hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.

Yup, something I didn't know when the day started. Hooray!


Always a good day when you learn something new.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: cretinbob: WoodyHayes: You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."

They are hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.

Yup, something I didn't know when the day started. Hooray!


Let me tell you about Amway
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexico doesn't matter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ida and Nora must be sisters.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well send that bad girl up here to socal. Had one up here about 1976 or so where it rained for a week and added six feet to our lake.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Ida and Nora must be sisters.


There's a shredded potato product and/or vehicle mod associated with Chicano culture pun around here somewhere, but dammed of I'm bright enough to think of it.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: WoodyHayes: cretinbob: WoodyHayes: You know? I learned something today!

Always thought that such storms originating in the Pacific were "typhoons" by default while those which came into existence in the Atlantic were "hurricanes" by default. I don't think I ever heard that explicitly stated, probably just an opinion that formed over time due to everything in Asia being referred to as a "typhoon."

They are hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.

Yup, something I didn't know when the day started. Hooray!

Always a good day when you learn something new.


And when you don't even have to use your AK.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait until it gets to Arizona


But but but will Trump's wall survive water?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year, you hit N (Hurricane Nana) by September 1st.  Last year we had 30 named hurricanes and this year we already got to N, Nora a couple days early.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: Well send that bad girl up here to socal. Had one up here about 1976 or so where it rained for a week and added six feet to our lake.


Lake Mead could use some of that, too. C'mon desert hurricane!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Farley, El Nino
Youtube H0-pHnykC9s

The Nino is coming for you.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75mph winds and 4" of rain? Yeah it's not just cultural bias causing the focus to be on Ida. I mean Ida just tied Katrina for top winds at landfall in Louisiana at 150mph and is expected to drop 8-16" of rain in places.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was trying to think of the time in the future when I will care if a trump loving, leech state is hit by a nature catastrophe.

Maybe in the year 2400.  Get back to me then.  Until then, use prayer to keep from dying.

It is my belief that trump states are not occupied by human beings.  As all christians know, belief is always more important than facts, so try to convince me of something different.

If you are a christian, you can only use your belief, because any time you rely on facts, Jesus will send you to hell.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I was trying to think of the time in the future when I will care if a trump loving, leech state is hit by a nature catastrophe.

Maybe in the year 2400.  Get back to me then.  Until then, use prayer to keep from dying.

It is my belief that trump states are not occupied by human beings.  As all christians know, belief is always more important than facts, so try to convince me of something different.

If you are a christian, you can only use your belief, because any time you rely on facts, Jesus will send you to hell.


Bless your heart. It must be real courageous to be a keyboard warrior of hate.

Also God sends two boats and a helicopter before he drowns your ass for being a clown...

/TL;DR: Fark off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are the bales of drugs ok?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

carkiller: kdawg7736: Ida and Nora must be sisters.

There's a shredded potato product and/or vehicle mod associated with Chicano culture pun around here somewhere, but dammed of I'm bright enough to think of it.


Nor-Ida? I'm trying to find it too.

/hi friend!!! Good to see you!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I was trying to think of the time in the future when I will care if a trump loving, leech state is hit by a nature catastrophe.

Maybe in the year 2400.  Get back to me then.  Until then, use prayer to keep from dying.

It is my belief that trump states are not occupied by human beings.  As all christians know, belief is always more important than facts, so try to convince me of something different.

If you are a christian, you can only use your belief, because any time you rely on facts, Jesus will send you to hell.


Get your trolling in the correct thread dumbass
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Chris Farley, El Nino]
The Nino is coming for you.


Well y'all keep locking them in cages so yeah, yer gonna get some blowback...
 
