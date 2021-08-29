 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   When the suspect escapes into a lake, the Canadian canoe division stands ready   (saltwire.com) divider line
23
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not just a canoe! They had a paddleboat AND paddleboard on the scene. Canadian police are always ready for aquatic adventure.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.


You would then fail the "Canada test"
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.


user name providing mixed results checking out wise.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.

user name providing mixed results checking out wise.


49.9% Benevolent
49.9% Misanthrope

The other .2% is entirely situational.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: sno man: Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.

user name providing mixed results checking out wise.

49.9% Benevolent
49.9% Misanthrope

The other .2% is entirely situational.


As long as the situation doesn't call for vaginal force lighting I think we're all good.

Mostly good.

Ok.

Alight, it would actually be pretty cool to see.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chawco: Benevolent Misanthrope: sno man: Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, if it were me, and they dude started to sink, I'd be very tempted to just sit back and enjoy the "Find Out" phase.

user name providing mixed results checking out wise.

49.9% Benevolent
49.9% Misanthrope

The other .2% is entirely situational.

As long as the situation doesn't call for vaginal force lighting I think we're all good.

Mostly good.

Ok.

Alight, it would actually be pretty cool to see.


You win the Craziest Segue of the Day Award!!
Here's a cookie! 🍪
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds very...Canadian.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never underestimate a Canadian with a canoe.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily this nearby umpire had a gun and rushed to help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image 425x280]


Came here for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
I don't really mean that. I don't think all cops are bad and I think America is a goddamn good country to live in. It's just, sometimes...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the 2nd most Canadian police chase I've see.

This being the first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
POLICE CANOE CHASE | Crimebusters
Youtube hKTEEm9wCeU
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bet they know where all the First Nation Children mass graves are.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kilted Yaksmen Anthem | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube PKubZ5btqC8
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: Bet they know where all the First Nation Children mass graves are.


Bet who does?  The police?  I'm not to sure what you're going for here.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jumping in a lake to escape the police?
That's a paddlin'.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RN in Lake Pahoe again?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got to admit the 'paddle boat lagunal escape' is an impressive challenge. Just gotta time the dimensional portal perfectly.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
[Hawaii 5-0 theme]
 
