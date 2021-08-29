 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Best use of police funds ever   (kitv.com)
    More: Cool, News, Island News, Copyright, Hawaii, All rights reserved, Territory of Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands, Honolulu Police  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I require kibble. You will comply."

FED-209
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is his name Rusty?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My state, I am So proud 🙄
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The robot named "Spot" recently began delivering food and water to a COVID-19-positive person living at HPD's Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons

Right...you could just put a mask on and do that yourself. This is just to show the new hardware off to the people it's going to be used on someday.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish it looked like this.
adoctorofmanythings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Almost like cops are developmentally arrested individuals who like other people to buy them toys.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least they are wasting it on useless stuff and not tanks and other military gear.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

culebra: Almost like cops are developmentally arrested individuals who like other people to buy them toys.


Especially toys that hurt other people. *pewpewpew*
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

culebra: Almost like cops are developmentally arrested individuals who like other people to buy them toys.


Buy? You aren't familiar with civil forfeiture, are you?
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just hope it turns out better than that robot cat they bought last year.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We'll be getting one here in Florida as soon as they get the ketamine dart-gun attachment working
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
149360821.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok. That's ridiculously cool.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
merchandise.thedoctorwhosite.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What happens when a drunk pees in it?

Besides the electrocution.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Well at least they are wasting it on useless stuff and not tanks and other military gear.


The pickings are slim for surplus military gear in the last week or so
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who's a good circuit board?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RoboPuppy
Youtube JgMVCYV2P5M
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's how to disable the mobile face recognition surveillance droid:
Fark user imageView Full Size

// Caution; you can lose a finger or two.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't stand this little twerp*, but bughunter 2.0 watches his channel faithfully.  The ending is lame, even for Reeves.


Teaching a Robot Dog to Pee Beer
Youtube tqsy9Wtr1qE


__
* Which means he's probably going to get picked up by a major network someday.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rin Tin Tin Can
 
culebra
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: culebra: Almost like cops are developmentally arrested individuals who like other people to buy them toys.

Buy? You aren't familiar with civil forfeiture, are you?


So they seized the robot dog from someone? In any case, someone has to pay something for all those toys and the police sure as shiat aren't out there holding bake sales.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: Here's how to disable the mobile face recognition surveillance droid:
[Fark user image 425x377]
// Caution; you can lose a finger or two.


There's some potentially funny shiat in there.

"Transparent, mirrored or very bright obstacles These can confuse Spot's obstacle detection system."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

