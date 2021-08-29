 Skip to content
British movies, British services, British hooligans, and Brazilian liquor are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 15-21 IOT Edition
11
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1122
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the house has been rebuilt several times, the light switch for the front security lights is in what is now my Dad's bedroom. This is a bit inconvenient, as this is nowhere near what is now the front door. So I decided to install a wifi light switch.

Thing is, I don't care if I can turn the light on and off from across the country, but I'd like to be able to make it work when my phone is on the same wifi network and I don't see any need for the manufacturer's servers to keep track of when I turn my lights on and off.

But this is dang near impossible now. You can't even get the light working without creating an account with the manufacturer and registering it online. Why is this even a thing? I don't want or need this on the Internet. I don't need a fully programmable app that I can schedule the lights on. I just want a light switch on my phone.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what's the most useful IOT device in your home.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs all of this crap? Just give me an on/off button.

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't gonna lie, this seems pretty cool, but I can't imagine what I would use this for other than showing it off to houseguests.

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have went old school with it.

Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cachaca is awesome
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flincher: Cachaca is awesome


As much as I bartended back in the day, I've never had it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flincher: Cachaca is awesome


Last time i was in Brazil, I bought a sampler of cachaça mini bottles as I left from the airport duty free shop. The quality really does vary by brand.

I haven't gotten it very often here in the USA, but we do import the good stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, and I agree with what others have told me - you can't get a decent caipirinha up here. Even with decent cachaça, we just don't have the same kind of oranges up here. The closest you can come is margarita mix.
 
