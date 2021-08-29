 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Fireproof panels "burned quickly like butter" as fire engulfs apartment building in Milan   (standard.co.uk) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have clarified the panels first.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After it stops burning, it will be fire proof
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Italian building codes... I'd trust almost any developing nation more.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: Italian building codes... I'd trust almost any developing nation more.


Where do you think the contractor got the panels?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: IgG4: Italian building codes... I'd trust almost any developing nation more.

Where do you think the contractor got the panels?


Based on past performance, probably the UK
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: Sin'sHero: IgG4: Italian building codes... I'd trust almost any developing nation more.

Where do you think the contractor got the panels?

Based on past performance, probably the UK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, if the recipe called for browning the fireproof panels it makes total sense because it's a fine line between browning and burning
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canex ?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
Oblig
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: They should have clarified the panels first.


Ghee, ya think?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: [pics.me.me image 500x684]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We were told that the panels that covered the building were fireproof, instead, they burned quickly like butter,"

Made in China
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did Great White own an apartment there?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there was no Grenfeld Tower reference in the article. Also bad "cladding."
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone got a pic of it pre-fire?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's what happens when you cover your building with oil.

Here's a nice long commentary on the Grenfeld Apartments and how this sort of thing happens.
Well There's Your Problem | Episode 9: Grenfell Tower Fire
Youtube epkCrB8aKXA
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never tried to set butter on fire, but okay.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Munden: I mean, if the recipe called for browning the fireproof panels it makes total sense because it's a fine line between browning and burning


I mean that too
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: I've never tried to set butter on fire, but okay.


Butter is fat. It needs to get hot enough but boy does it burn good if you try. They used to burn fat under castle walls to collapse them from the heat.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IgG4: Italian building codes... I'd trust almost any developing nation more.


They build so slow, the codes change 15 times (along with the government itself) before they finish anything.

"Its 11 O'clock! Lets have a big speech where I reorganize the department and change all the rules."
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought mushrooms in brown butter was french?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should've used Trump brand asbestos insulation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
