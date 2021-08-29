 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   This tiny Japanese village turns its rice fields into art. Subby can sometimes manage a proper square on an Etch-a-Sketch   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, Indonesia, Paddy field, Irrigation, Aquatic plant, midsummer rice paddy, village of Inakadate, rice paddy art, village's mounting debt  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 9:41 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beautiful, just beautiful.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The rice field art is pointless and silly and amazing and beautiful and I love everything about it. A testament to how humans can make the humdrum interesting with just a bit of effort, when we break out of the box.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this considered granular art?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beats the crap out of crop circles.
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And despite copycats popping up in rice regions across Japan and even China,...

Figures... someone starts making something in Japan and there's always a cheap Chinese knockoff within 2 years...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I grew up in Japan. I miss it dearly. I'll probably never see that place again.

RolfBlitzer: Is this considered granular art?


Extreme frown. Flag on the play. Ten yards.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm impressed. When Japan does something, they do it all the way.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.