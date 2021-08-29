 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   Please check your claim checks. Many cubes of raw chicken look the same   (thrillist.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Chicken, dry ice, Transportation Security Administration, Ice, US Transportation Security Administration, frozen hunk of raw chicken parts, Buffalo wings, Meat  
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's just fowl.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That has to be the baggage handlers farking with them, how the hell would  that past the checkin desk?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Listen Betty, don't start up with your cluck zone shiat again.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess someone really wanted to choke their own chicken
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm going with union strategic incompetence during a contract dispute.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet those chickens were alive before the baggage handlers got a hold of them.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone reading this who is against being vaccinated. fark YOU!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was probably in a styrofoam cooler and wrapped in tape that came undone. Baggage handlers don't give AF.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: That has to be the baggage handlers farking with them, how the hell would  that past the checkin desk?


They used the chicken desk.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look for suitcases with busted locks.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat about the traveller. The airport employees that allowed this are even more to blame. There must be several dozen people involved, from the moment that was 'checked' until it ended up on the destination's baggage carousel.
 
