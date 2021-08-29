 Skip to content
(Twitter) Before you click the link, think of the worst job you ever had. Remember how much you hated it? Guaranteed it was never this bad
108
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get the farking shot.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a guy at my church who was saying (loudly, and to anyone within earshot) that he "doesn't believe in" masks and he doesn't believe in the shots.

I wonder if he'll start to believe just before they sedate him to put the vent in.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: There's a guy at my church who was saying (loudly, and to anyone within earshot) that he "doesn't believe in" masks and he doesn't believe in the shots.

I wonder if he'll start to believe just before they sedate him to put the vent in.



and this is why I stay at home, because I would have said, that I believe you are a farking moran.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I would have said that I believe you are a farking moran.


Well, he's not exactly a rocket surgeon.

He will hold forth on just about anything with the simplicity of the simple minded.  He doesn't know what he doesn't know, so he thinks he's always right.

We had a funeral freakin' yesterday.  It wasn't for a COVID-19 victim (as far as I know... the woman in question had been on the decline for months).  But you can tell he thinks he's just inherently safe, and every asymptomatic day just reminds him of how superior he is.  But one day his luck will run out.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: There's a guy at my church who was saying (loudly, and to anyone within earshot) that he "doesn't believe in" masks and he doesn't believe in the shots.

I wonder if he'll start to believe just before they sedate him to put the vent in.


Loudly... Of course... The most wrong are the most outspoken.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I would have said that I believe you are a farking moran.

Well, he's not exactly a rocket surgeon.

He will hold forth on just about anything with the simplicity of the simple minded.  He doesn't know what he doesn't know, so he thinks he's always right.

We had a funeral freakin' yesterday.  It wasn't for a COVID-19 victim (as far as I know... the woman in question had been on the decline for months).  But you can tell he thinks he's just inherently safe, and every asymptomatic day just reminds him of how superior he is.  But one day his luck will run out.


He probably got his shot in secret
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....


What kind of cremation prep is needed, other than "apply generous amounts of charcoal starter to the body" ?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: isamudyson: Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....

What kind of cremation prep is needed, other than "apply generous amounts of charcoal starter to the body" ?


Charcoal or Preparation H?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She beats anything I've endured. I've worked over 48 hours without sleep on military exercises. I've deployed to hostile fire zones that were not campaign ribbon eligible like DESERT STORM.

Working 12-hours-plus without food, water, rest dealing with dying people was heroic for her and all healthcare personnel suffering through this stupid surge.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: markie_farkie: isamudyson: Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....

What kind of cremation prep is needed, other than "apply generous amounts of charcoal starter to the body" ?

Charcoal or Preparation H?


Astroglide.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've ever had to flag Polo games at 13 years old?  $1,200,000 worth of horses with pissed off five-foot-tall Argentinians whacking 700g hard plastic balls at a goal post you're expected to determine if they go through the uprights, which necessitates you lining up with the post and shot to see if it is a goal or foul.  Have fun dodging.  You've got a bucket of balls and you're expected to tee one up at the point of a foul ball if it's not a goal.

"That last ball you tee'd up was shiat, you are shiat, I do it", the Argentinian shouts at you.
"Don't let him do that!" the ref shouts at you
*minutes of the cursing in Spanish*
*shots on goal*
*me* *waves flag as goal*
*more angry cursing*
"That wasn't a farking goal you farking idiot"
*whacks ball at me*

Fine, maybe it's not as bad covididiots, but fark those short rich polo players.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: You've ever had to flag Polo games at 13 years old?  $1,200,000 worth of horses with pissed off five-foot-tall Argentinians whacking 700g hard plastic balls at a goal post you're expected to determine if they go through the uprights, which necessitates you lining up with the post and shot to see if it is a goal or foul.  Have fun dodging.  You've got a bucket of balls and you're expected to tee one up at the point of a foul ball if it's not a goal.

"That last ball you tee'd up was shiat, you are shiat, I do it", the Argentinian shouts at you.
"Don't let him do that!" the ref shouts at you
*minutes of the cursing in Spanish*
*shots on goal*
*me* *waves flag as goal*
*more angry cursing*
"That wasn't a farking goal you farking idiot"
*whacks ball at me*

Fine, maybe it's not as bad covididiots, but fark those short rich polo players.


They should use bolas to give players time outs.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about assistant crack whore?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

cwebbonline: Don't Look Away 💔 Healthcare is in crisis because people have refused the vaccine & are rejecting mask safety. Completely unfair to caregivers. #DeltaVariant #COVID19 https://t.co/J0KEDKW6Av


Man..I SO feel this right now.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are hospitals still treating unvaccinated covid patients?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.


Yes they are.

They are also why I've been here for 36 hours and counting.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church should be online for now.

Also, worst job I ever had was cleaning out a house where an old lady was eaten by her cats. I didn't mind puking on the carpet, it improved the smell.

A friend used to operate the vacuum at a Porto potty place.

I would prefer either of those to being a health care worker.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
challenge accepted subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad medical ethics prevents nurses from running a peopleofwalmart.com type website called "People of Covid", showcasing all of the rock-stupid inbreds who come in.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

your cats butt: Also, worst job I ever had was cleaning out a house where an old lady was eaten by her cats. I didn't mind puking on the carpet, it improved the smell


Username... hmm...
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Why are hospitals still treating unvaccinated covid patients?


EMTALA
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See that lack of death this year in the third wave?

Get the shot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: challenge accepted subby
[Fark user image 320x306]


Agrees:

Elephant Sits On A Mans Head
Youtube QJCGTs4k6tc
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: MBooda: challenge accepted subby
[Fark user image 320x306]

Agrees:


Some guys are into that.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: thorpe: Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.

Yes they are.

They are also why I've been here for 36 hours and counting.


Let this be an important lesson. Use something with a flared base next time.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.


Found Ric Romero's Fark account.
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.


Louisiana is a worst case scenario right now. Hospitals overflowing with COVID patients, now with the addition of patients with hurricane related injuries.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: There's a guy at my church who was saying (loudly, and to anyone within earshot) that he "doesn't believe in" masks and he doesn't believe in the shots.

I wonder if he'll start to believe just before they sedate him to put the vent in.


I hope he needs emergency intubation and they don't have time for sedation until afterwards. As a former EMT, I can tell you it's not a very pleasant experience. Especially if they fark up and it goes in the esophagus instead of the trachea and they have to yank it out and try again.

Watching videos like this and seeing it first hand from friends and former coworkers in the EMS field, it's no less than they deserve.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what she's talking about. The never ending stream of patients walking in the door, triage, managers telling you that patient x hasent been seen in 30 minutes and it's on you. Eating over a garbage can when you have a moment because you need to turn around that quick. I've done shifts like that, and it sucks. All because a shot is somehow impinging on someone's "freedom". Every other goddamn time this country has faced severe adversity America has risen to the occasion (eventually...) but now we're stuck in a loop of the dumb ruining society for everyone in the name of stigginit. Once we finally get over this covid bs (or at least closer) we will need to somehow fix the culture of healthcare too, because too many young nurses are getting burned out straight out of the gate, and we won't have enough to care for those that need it, not like we have enough nurses now to care for all that are needed. But it's only getting worse. Imagine the ish that a flight attendant deals with, and then add bodily fluids and bodily functions, and you have a nurse. I always tell people it takes a lot of patience and a lot of stomach to do the job. Healthcare was borked before covid, and it's double borked now. So thanks everyone who refuses to get the shot, and is "proud" to be "so brave" to not wear a mask in public. The ultimate stigginit to helping our society help those of us who really need it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video brought to you by maga plague rats. It's time to cut these motherfarkers off from human society. No mask? No vax? No banking, no shopping, no medical care, no civil services. They should be pelted with rotten vegetables and have UNCLEAN shouted at them as they are driven away.

Or better yet, shot with a tranq dart filled with vax.

/right wingers: America and humanity is ashamed you exist. Die faster.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done this.
It hurts badly.

Didn't include sick and dying and *talking* people and their families.
That's what makes this, yes, worse.

fwiw
Our mental health institutions broke down when too many patients were dropped off for care by too small a staff/room/beds/budget.
As professional nurses bowed out, overwhelmed, staffing devolved.
An outraged nation closed them over conditions/violations/abuses.

I hate this for her. For everyone working like this.
otoh, it's going to break the current system.
What we do after that, M4A or a life expectancy of 40, hangs in the balance.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DuneClimber:

Ethics man, ethics.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've wiped butts for a living, both babies and old people.
It's right up there with this one.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

cwebbonline: Don't Look Away 💔 Healthcare is in crisis because people have refused the vaccine & are rejecting mask safety. Completely unfair to caregivers. #DeltaVariant #COVID19 https://t.co/J0KEDKW6Av


It isn't just people. It is business owners, church leaders, politicians, community leaders who push this.

We should be strategically locking down and expanding testing and mandating masks and paying people to stay home.

This nation refuses to take this seriously and we will lose our economy and what little health care system we have.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Against my better judgment I watched that. It's devastating.  I just want to give her a hug.

My sister works at an assisted living/nursing home and although she doesn't work with patients directly she's still been through hell over the last year.  She just told me she finally got another job and I'm just so happy for her.  Her new job is at a funeral home.  I got a chuckle out of that.
 
neongoats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How Tranquilizer Darts Work
Youtube YNxrNclaNqw
 
majestic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My daughter is a nurse. She specifically quit working at the hospital for exactly this bs. She will start her new position at a pediatric clinic in two weeks. I pray she doesn't have to deal with infants/kids getting this due to MORONIC parents.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Induced.Karma:

Nah, there's king airways now that don't let that happen, unfortunately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: isamudyson: Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....

What kind of cremation prep is needed, other than "apply generous amounts of charcoal starter to the body" ?


Make sure medical devices are removed, drain fluids, etc
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: isamudyson: Didn't click the link but from the comments here, I get the gist of what it was about. Coincidentally, the worst "job" I ever had was cleaning tile in the prep room of a funeral home where they get all the bodies ready for viewing, cremation, etc. All I can say is they don't exactly clean under the "drain table" after each person is worked on, so you can imagine what was under it. Yeah, that was a morning of fun....

What kind of cremation prep is needed, other than "apply generous amounts of charcoal starter to the body" ?


In most states, bodies going to cremation have to be prepared in the same way as those going for burial.  It's dumb, and expensive, and mostly due to lobbying and religious beliefs that the body is still the person, even though their dead.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was a White House intern during the Clinton era.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... Fourteen hours, in a kitchen with the overhead vent system broken. The thermometer near you reads 132 degrees. It is five feet further from the flat top stove than you are. The management has the back door open to a hot mississippi summer, and a single box fan valiantly struggling to pull the smoke away from the guests.

You could quit and be homeless inside of two weeks. In a place where there are no jobs. Where there is no economy. Where there is no escape.

Or you can finish your shift, even though two other people did quit and you're buried, alone, on that line. Knowing that you're a sous chef making 8.25 an hour, and if you can just keep it together for a few more months, you can scramble the hell out of there. Anywhere but mississippi.

And tomorrow, it's going to be more of the same.

And that still cannot hold a candle to what these people are suffering through right now.

Get your goddamn shots, you pathetic bastards.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
majestic:

Oh no, I'm the peds world there's a growing trend of just your plain ol' anti-vaxxer parents. You want measles? Because this is how you get measles. Sorry.

/I hope she likes it
//most of the peds world is fun
///until you have POS parents
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dustman81: thorpe: Unvaccinated people are the reason hospitals are so overwhelmed right now.

Louisiana is a worst case scenario right now. Hospitals overflowing with COVID patients, now with the addition of patients with hurricane related injuries.


The hospitals couldn't evacuate emergency and ICU patients if they wanted to. Nobody has room to take them.

I don't want to imagine what the hospital staffs are feeling tonight.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
also, this is now a limited edition (15 minute) AMA for anything related to the sport of Polo (horse variety)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
