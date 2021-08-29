 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   St. Paul police arrest 69 people at governor's mansion, which now needs a thorough disinfection   (kare11.com) divider line
27
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2021 at 6:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article failed to mention that all 69 of them are completely insane.  Must just be an oversight.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I ever owned a sports team in Houston, I would name them the 69ers, after the moon landing in 1969.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Presumably, it doesn't need to be dewormed.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well I guessed wrong. They're protesting the expansion of an oil pipeline across tribal lands.
I'm likely with them on that.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got to keep the almighty oil companies happy!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"'If you swarm someone's home, chain yourself to the fence and pull on the gate in an attempt to tear it down, you should expect to be arrested' said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol."

Point of order. Isn't the Governor's Mansion the people's house. After all the governors wants to take tribal lands this is just proposing a trade; the mansion for the pipeline.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a real shame.  69 people are my favorite kind!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know how I'm sure they were liberal protestors? They were arrested.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: Well I guessed wrong. They're protesting the expansion of an oil pipeline across tribal lands.
I'm likely with them on that.


And the MN Supreme Court threw out their latest challenge via the state courts (and the company behind that pipeline is not well liked here in Michigan, either, seeing as their pipelines here in MI keep on developing major leaks, which is why MI is trying to get that pipeline across the Straits of Mackinac the same company is trying to build shut down, something about the owners never bothering to maintain their pipelines, leading to major pipeline leaks).
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: You know how I'm sure they were liberal protestors? They were arrested.


Ayup.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But at least their not woke, right, Bill Maher  ?????? fark hard.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"If you swarm someone's home, chain yourself to the fence and pull on the gate in an attempt to tear it down, you should expect to be arrested,"

An charged with swarming, fence-chaining, gate-pulling, and attempted tear-downing.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: You know how I'm sure they were liberal protestors? They were arrested.


Well you know if you show up to protest carrying heat you can practice you 1st amendment rights. Not the police's fault liberals haven't realized this. Lock and load protects chant and shout. From the Tea Party on the Mall to anti-Mandates at governor's mansions.

There weren't many arrest during the Jan 6st Insurrection because they weren't arm enough.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Officials said there were no reported injuries and no use of chemicals or other less-lethal munitions."

Translation: These perps already had bruises, orbital fractures, lung scarring, and renal failure before we arrested them. Honest!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If I ever owned a sports team in Houston, I would name them the 69ers, after the moon landing in 1969.


Purdue University was founded in 1869.

Another missed opportunity.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But at least their not woke, right, Bill Maher  ?????? fark hard.


To be fair the Woke Olympics are dumb and have gone to far.

We're supposed to be a melting pot but any all mixing of the cultures is seen as appropriation. Fark that noise...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wademh: expansion of an oil pipeline across tribal lands


There is no oil pipeline crossing tribal lands. The tribe would have to agree to that.
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
69 Boyz/Duice - Daisy Dukes [Flip the Track & bring the Old School back]
Youtube 22R5tPvp7aE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now THAT's what I call a sticky situation!
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
69.
Heh heh. Heh heh. Heh heh HEH heh heh.
/sorry, had to.
//DNRTFA
/// 3!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: Well I guessed wrong. They're protesting the expansion of an oil pipeline across tribal lands.
I'm likely with them on that.


Sounds like the people living on the tribal lands should arm up and stand their ground against the oil pipeline folks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A Fark Handle: waxbeans: But at least their not woke, right, Bill Maher  ?????? fark hard.

To be fair the Woke Olympics are dumb and have gone to far.

We're supposed to be a melting pot but any all mixing of the cultures is seen as appropriation. Fark that noise...


Think of it as a job. Would it be okay to rip off a co-worker's work product and act like you pulled that out your own butt?
There are rules or it's dog eat dog.
MAGA wants dog eat dog.
Woke wants rules.
Act accordingly, fark heads.
Do you hear me Bill Maher?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wademh: Well I guessed wrong. They're protesting the expansion of an oil pipeline across tribal lands.
I'm likely with them on that.


They are only tribal lands, until the government decides they may be of some use to private business.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.